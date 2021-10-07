filming a sex scene with her was “torture” for this famous American actor

At 52, Jennifer Aniston is one of the most “bankable” American actresses in the world. The one who began her career in the 1990s and who rose to fame thanks to her role in the series “Friends” therefore shared the screen with countless famous actors. In 2002, while on the rise in Hollywood, the young actress co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the romantic comedy “The Good Girl”.

At this time, the actor faced a big problem on the set with his partner. Indeed, Jake Gyllenhaal literally had a crush on Jennifer Aniston! In 2016, he began to make revelations to the magazine “People”: “I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy.” he explained.





That sex scene that was torture

This Tuesday, October 5, Jake Gyllenhaal once again returned to this collaboration on the set of the “Howard Stern Show”. The ex of Taylor Swift made a surprising confidence on the set of the sex scenes with the pretty blonde: “It was torture. But it was also not torture. I mean, it was a mixture of the two.”.

The 40-year-old actor confessed to having trouble concentrating, “Strangely, the love scenes are embarrassing because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching. It’s not very exciting. It’s mechanical. And it’s like a dance, a choreography for a camera. “. Jake Gyllenhaal then explained that at the time, they used the “pillow technique” of putting a pillow between them, under the duvet. “I think I remember it was Jennifer’s suggestion. She was lovely to offer it. “ he concluded.

Eleanor de la Fontaine