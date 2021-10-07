First trailer for the new movie, Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City finally shows the tip of its rotting snout in a trailer, which smells of rotten flesh.

Between the nanar-but-fun saga of resident Evil by Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson, the very relative quality animated films until the ugly Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and video games gradually moving away from the original DNA until Resident Evil: Village, Capcom’s video game franchise has grown into a sprawling monster who would fit perfectly as the final boss of one of the episodes.

As much to say to you that one began to skin geese and to heat tar as soon as the announcement of a new film, entitled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, although its director Johannes Roberts (47 meters down, The Strangers : Prey at night) tried to stroke us in the direction of the hair.

After long weeks of silence since the first images unveiled last August, a trailer has (finally) been unveiled.

As announced, the plot will mix those of the first two resident Evil. So there will be Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), her brother Chris (Robbie Amell), Leon Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) who investigate the evil Umbrella company, between the rainy streets of Raccoon. City and the Spencer Mansion.

Everything is done to reassure fans with a host of tributes and references to the games. The famous appearance of a zombie at the corner of a corridor, the truck that explodes in front of the police station, the basement and the parking lot of the police building, the large hall (which here seems very small) of the mansion, and even some familiar lines.

On the enemy side, there are obviously zombies, lickers, zombie dogs, and Lisa Trevor, discovered in the remake of the first game.





First French poster

The least we can say is that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is placed far from the excesses of Paul WS Anderson. At least at first glance, since the first film resident Evil in 2002 also resumed the main lines of the first game, with the mansion and secret underground lab – but without cult character from the saga.

Ada Wong (Lily Gao), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper) and William Birkin (Neal McDonough) are also in the game, proof that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City wants to embrace almost all of the character gallery in one movie. It remains to be seen if this is not shooting himself in the foot, and if the director has had the means to achieve his ambitions.

See you on November 24 to regain faith in video game adaptations – or lose it permanently.