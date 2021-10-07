five questions about the first WHO recommended vaccine for children

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria.”, said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quoted in a statement (link in English). On Wednesday October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the massive deployment of the first malaria vaccine in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and in areas at risk. This news could save tens of thousands of lives, as a child dies every two minutes from malaria around the world, according to the WHO. Here are five questions that arise after this announcement.

1 What is this vaccine?

Malaria affected 229 million people worldwide in 2019, according to WHO (in English), and killed 409,000, almost all in Africa. To face it, the “RTS, S / AS01“, manufactured by British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is the first vaccine having shown efficacy in significantly reducing the number of cases. Approved by the European Medicines Agency (link in English), it requires four doses to be effective and must be administered “in children from 5 months”, specifies the WHO in its press release.

He acts against a parasite (plasmodium falciparum) transmitted by mosquitoes and responsible for this disease. In total, five species of parasites of the genus Plasmodium cause cases of malaria, but Plasmodium falciparum is the most pathogenic species and responsible for fatal cases.

2 How effective is it?

Since 2019, three countries in sub-Saharan Africa – Ghana, Kenya and Malawi – have started to introduce the vaccine in selected areas where transmission of malaria is moderate to severe. Two years after the start of this first full-scale test, 2.3 million doses of vaccine could be administered. The results showed that it “dramatically reduces malaria in its severe form by 30%”, said Kate O’Brien, director of the immunization department at WHO.

In detail, phase 3 clinical trials have shown that the vaccine, when given in four doses, prevents three in 10 cases of malaria, and three in 10 cases of severe, life-threatening malaria. This represents great hope in Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of five each year.





3 How will it be deployed?

The malaria vaccine will be used in children “in sub-Saharan Africa and other areas where transmission of Plasmodium falciparum malaria is moderate to high”, writes the WHO in its press release. “It will not be used outside Africa where different forms of malaria, against which the vaccine cannot protect, are more prevalent”, specifies the BBC.

The British channel’s website adds that the vaccine “will not replace all other malaria control measures” as “taking medication and protective measures against mosquito bites”, describes the Institut Pasteur.

4 How will its deployment be funded?

Before a massive deployment, the next major step will be funding. The pilot program was funded by “three major global health funding agencies: the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Unitaid”, quotes the WHO. For the rest, the Vaccine Alliance announced that it would examine, with the other actors concerned, “how to finance a new malaria vaccination program in sub-Saharan African countries”, in a press release (in English) released after the WHO announcement.

5 What scientific perspectives does it open up?

In addition to the funding, WHO hopes its recommendation will encourage scientists to develop other vaccines against malaria. The “RTS, S” is “a very important first generation vaccine”, said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO malaria control program, “but we hope (…) that it will encourage researchers to look for other types of vaccines to complement or exceed this one”. WHO has set itself the goal of reducing the global incidence of malaria and death rates by at least 90% by 2030.