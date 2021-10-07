Fnac offers almost 100 € reduction for the Jabra Elite 85T

The Jabra Elite 85T are headphones with very good active noise reduction and have many other advantages that are enough to place them on the top of the podium. Currently, their price is dropping considerably, from 249 euros to only 156 euros on the Fnac site.

If there’s one brand that can easily compete with Sony and Bose when it comes to active noise reduction, it’s Jabra. Its Elite 85Ts, which feature this technology, are true wireless headphones that we have tested and approved without worry, as their positive points are numerous. At the moment, we can even find them much less expensive since their price drops by almost 100 euros.

What to remember about the Jabra Elite 85T

Highly effective active noise reduction

Multipoint Bluetooth compatible

Comfortable autonomy

Previously priced at 249 euros, the Jabra Elite 85T wireless headphones are now available at just 156 euros on fnac.com.

Very comfortable headphones

With their rounded in-ear format, the Jabra Elite 85T stands out for its very good comfort in the ear, even after prolonged listening. Those who are not put off by the intra-auricular can therefore turn to this reference with their eyes closed. In addition, the headphones are very compact, and they’re not the only ones: their storage case is too, and it weighs only 45 grams when the headphones are not housed there. So you can take it all without getting in the way.

In terms of sound quality, the sound delivered will be particularly warm, with an emphasis on the mids. We still regret the absence of AptX and LDAC codecs. Otherwise, you can still modulate it thanks to the equalizer present on the Sound + application, available on iOS and Android. Above all, the Jabra Elite 85T can boast of very effectively isolating their user thanks to their controlled active noise reduction.





Excellent active noise reduction

Indeed, these headphones not only have passive isolation thanks to their in-ear format, but they natively integrate this very practical technology to cut out all surrounding noise and fully concentrate on your music. The Jabra Elite 85T even offers five levels of noise reduction, as well as five levels of transparency. Whether you choose to completely isolate yourself from everything that is going on around you or still want to hear surrounding sounds (like on a pedestrian crossing, for example), the headphones will do their job very well.

Another advantage: the Jabra Elite 85T also offers multipoint Bluetooth, which simply allows you to switch your connection easily to another device, without disconnection.

Autonomy at the rendezvous

If they are less enduring than certain competing references, the Jabra Elite 85T still have good autonomy. The brand announces a duration of use of 5.5 hours for each earpiece with noise reduction activated, and up to seven hours without this function. The autonomy can climb up to 25 hours with the case. But according to our test, the headphones last much longer: we had to wait 6:12 of listening for them to switch off. For recharging, the box can be connected to a charger compatible with the Qi protocol by USB-C socket or by induction.

