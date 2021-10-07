Foot PSG – PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma cuts off Keylor Navas

Performing since his arrival at PSG, Keylor Navas has seen a major competitor land in Paris this summer in the person of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

During the summer transfer window, Leonardo jumped at the opportunity to recruit Gianluigi Donnarumma for zero euros. Free from any contract after his experience at AC Milan, the goalkeeper of the Italian selection was voted best player of the Euro. It is therefore with two goalkeepers of international stature that Mauricio Pochettino must compose this season. For the moment, the PSG coach manages the playing times of Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma rather well by dividing the matches equally between the Costa Rican and the Italian. But does this situation suit both men? Donnarumma, who knew he was going to have to deal with competition from Navas, seems to be coping well with this cohabitation.





Navas doesn’t want to hear from Donnarumma

Nothing is less certain, however, for Keylor Navas, used to being the indisputable holder of PSG and who has to sit on the substitute bench on average one in two matches since the start of the season. Proof that the subject is sensitive, Keylor Navas sent a journalist to the ropes when the latter asked him a question about Gianluigi Donnarumma on the sidelines of the Costa Rica rally. “You like controversy” responded vehemently Keylor Navas, who does not want to talk at all about his Italian colleague from Paris Saint-Germain during the international break. For his part, Gianluigi Donnarumma has other fish to fry. Back in Milan as part of the Nations League, the PSG goalkeeper was shouted at by his former audience against Spain, a match that Italy lost (2-1). Each has its own problems for Donnarumma and Navas, whose cohabitation will be carefully monitored throughout the season at PSG.