Foot PSG – PSG: Pochettino is fed up with flattening himself in front of Neymar!

Neymar’s level since the start of the season has caused a lot of talk within Paris Saint-Germain. Mauricio Pochettino does not intend to give him any gift in the coming weeks if he does not raise the bar.

Neymar has only been a shadow of himself for a few weeks. After a busy summer with the Copa America, during which he lost in the final, and the daily parties during the holidays, the Brazilian resumed training and then competition in August with extra pounds. Many specialists have criticized him, as since his arrival at PSG in 2017, his lack of professionalism. Even if he has been running a lot in recent weeks, Neymar no longer has his famous kidney stroke. He struggles to differentiate, tries less, gets annoyed. In seven games in this 2021-2022 fiscal year, the former FC Barcelona player scored only one small goal, on a penalty, against OL, and delivered only two assists. Figures far from its usual standards, which reflect the quality of its performance. Last week against Manchester City, he was the worst of the trio he forms with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Against Rennes last Sunday, this time his team lost. And he was ghostly, forcing Mauricio Pochettino to take him out fifteen minutes from the end of the match.





Pochettino will not hesitate to put Neymar on the bench

This strong choice could have to be repeated. And even when building his 11 before a game. According to information from Don Balon, Mauricio Pochettino is very disappointed with the performance of his number 10. He wants to continue to show that he has control over his group. He informed his president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, that he would not hesitate to put Neymar on the bench if he does not raise his level of play. The Brazilian’s performances are a lot of talk even in the locker room, who worries more and more, especially that Lionel Messi is not flamboyant either for the moment. The Argentinian coach can have Angel Di Maria play and add a midfielder, or incorporate Mauro Icardi. Mauricio Pochettino is not afraid to alienate his players. He wants the best for his team. He does not refrain from another big decision after starting Gianluigi Donnarumma rather than Keylor Navas in the big games. PSG may well take a step forward in the management of its stars.