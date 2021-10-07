More

    Forza Horizon 5: Cinema cars in the spotlight

    Game news Forza Horizon 5: Cinema cars in the spotlight

    Video games featuring real cars have often drawn their inspiration from concept cars, but also from the cinema. Forza Horizon 5 is no exception …

    We announced its arrival on Rocket League two days ago, it also joins the catalog of Forza Horizon 5. The Aston Martin Valhalla, driven by the British spy answering the code name 007 in the movie To die can wait currently at the movies, joins the catalog of cars from Forza. This supercar from the British manufacturer will be produced from 2023 in just 500 units. Suffice to say that if you want to pilot it, you will have more chances to do so in a video game.

    Another car that you may have seen in Rocket League and which will join Forza Horizon 5 very soon is one of the most cult vehicles in the history of cinema: the DeLorean DMC-12. Doc Brown’s famous car in Back to the future was featured in a video posted on Twitter where … we unfortunately see the car will exceed 88 miles per hour without time traveling !


    Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9 for PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. The game will be included in Game Pass upon release.

