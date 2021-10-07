France: A reduction in the health pass perhaps beyond 15/11



FRANCE: A REDUCTION OF THE HEALTH PASS MAYBE BEYOND 11/15

PARIS (Reuters) – The government is considering scenarios for a possible lightening of the health pass against COVID-19 beyond November 15, a deadline initially set by law, which could be broken down “by sector” to l nationwide, his spokesperson said Thursday.

A bill to extend the health pass must be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers, then examined by the National Assembly on October 19.

Emmanuel Macron declared at the beginning of September that the health pass could in the future be limited to areas under strong pressure but that it was necessary so as not to have to close again “restaurants, cafes, theaters, cinemas, performance halls, sports activities “.





Faced with a “decline in the epidemic which is continuing in a clear and continuous manner”, in the words of Gabriel Attal, is the hypothesis of a relaxation of this instrument possible?

“If there should be an adaptation of the pass, it cannot be considered before November 15,” the government spokesman replied on Thursday to a question to this effect during the report of the Council of Ministers.

“We are thinking at the moment, we are looking at the different scenarios,” he said.

It would be “rather decisions of a national nature, and probably rather decisions by sectors”, he added, stressing that the epidemic remained alive “in about thirty departments”.

Gabriel Attal also confirmed that caregivers with a complete vaccination schedule were now eligible for a vaccination booster, which “is not mandatory”.

(Sophie Louet, edited by Nicolas Delame)