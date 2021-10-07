France – Belgium, Freluquet, “late-mature”, discreet: Charles De Ketelaere nevertheless embodies the next generation of Belgian football

100% successful dribbling, 88.8% successful passing. On September 15, and at only 20 years old, Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere dazzled football Europe against PSG, putting Parisian captain Marquinhos and his friend Presnel Kimpembe on their knees, forced to share the points (1-1) in a celebratory Jan Breydelstadion.

From the height of his meter ninety-two, this native of Bruges dazzles with his intelligence, his sense of placement and his collective devotion, one of the fundamental notions of his game. However, the black-yellow-red talent did not make part of the nuggets marked on the youth team coaches’ notebook. He owes his success in the professional world to the audacity of a man, Philippe Clément: “He is the coach who trusted him, where his youth coaches were less convinced “, tells us Matthias Dierckx, supporter and columnist in the program “De Knokke” dedicated to Club Brugge.

Between tennis and football …

Like a phone call from fate, it is in the same Jan Breydelstadion against Paris Saint-Germain but two years earlier than the great dadais with the physique of young first began his career in adults. Established to everyone’s surprise in place of the Dutch captain Ruud Vormer, Charles De Ketelaere amazes as a central midfielder and the “manita” suffered by the Club even becomes anecdotal in view of the composure and the audacity with which he demonstrated for 57 minutes.

The eyes of the observers then rest on this local kid passed by all the categories of age at the Club of Bruges: predestined to become national champion of tennis, sport in which it shines since it evolves at a very high level, handling the forehand like the backhand with skill, Charles De Ketelaere finds himself facing a “match-point” imposed by his parents. He must choose: the little yellow ball or the round ball. Then comes a capital notion inherent in his education and his personality, an idea that we will find later in his game, team spirit: not wanting to lead a nomadic life traveling from one continent to another in search of at his best, his coach as his only partner, he left tennis at the age of 16 to concentrate on a team sport and his career at Club Brugge.

Presnel Kimpembe wrestling with Charles De Ketelaere Credit: Getty Images

With the “late matures”

“In the opinion of all the coaches who have accompanied him to Club Brugge, De Ketelaere has never been one of the best. Among the young people, he oscillated between a place on the bench and sometimes, he was established but at no time did he really excel and above all, he had a build, thin, whipper, calm, discreet, which did not all vague, without mood swings … He did not stand out from the crowd“, says Matthias Dierckx from the” De Knokke “podcast.

This docile character undoubtedly helped him in Bruges. There are clubs where young people with character are sought after, among Blauw in Zwart, we prefer discretion… and versatility. While some “prospects“complain when they do not evolve in their favorite position, Charles De Ketelaere cultivates the art of being at the service of others to such an extent that he has never really held a fixed position in the field.

Thierry Siquet, who selects him with the Belgian U17s to face Denmark, positions him in central left defense “but I play a midfielder as a coach! “, he replied to the Belgian coach, who continues: “At the time, he was playing with the second team that we called the ‘late-matures’, i.e. late-matured boys who still have to develop physically before evolving with the representative team of Belgium. . We made him play in central defense because we didn’t have the right players for this position, but he was doing very well! You could tell he already had that instinct, that ability to infiltrate, penetrate and hit the target.”

Youri Tielemans midfielder of Belgium & Charles De Ketelaere midfielder of Belgium during a training session of the Belgian Red Devils at the Belgian National Football Center Base Camp prior to the semi final match against France during the UEFA Nations L

Credit: Getty Images

Versatility that allows it to expand its palette

Last season, while the Club moved to Dortmund without its two left-backs, it was he himself who helped out Philippe Clément and walked down the hall in a 3-5-2 system where he faced Jadon Sancho. He is having a difficult evening (the Club will lose 3-0 with a goal from the England international) but does not deserve it. When Hans Vanaken, playing master of Bruges is absent, he takes his place as playmaker and when it is the wingers who are missing, he adapts and borrows both sides without arguing, even if he is less comfortable in this position where he has scored only two goals since his professional debut.

If the level of some players can sometimes drop when they are forced to troubleshoot at different positions, Charles De Ketelaere finds the appropriate opportunity to gain experience. Thus, he improves his science of movement with or without the ball and incorporates a new responsibility in the tactical animation that surrounds him. Where some lose their bearings, he gains new ones. Better yet, its science of sacrifice and its volume of play – “he has above average endurance“confided to us his coach with the U17s Thierry Siquet – increases his lucidity and his ability to understand the movement of his teammates in space. What should be a sinecure becomes a blessing.

Threatened in 2020, he explodes as a potential holder

A career is built on strength and success: after his first season, in 2019-2020, he made a catastrophic summer preparation and the idea of ​​loaning him to a less upscale club emerged in the mind of his coach, Philippe. Clement. The Belgian coach expects more from him and Waasland-Beveren, then still in the Belgian first division, shows his interest. Charles De Ketelaere does not hear it that way. While he feels threatened by the specter of a temporary departure, the Bruges striker wakes up, splashes the following two matches with his talent and leads the Bruges staff, not a fan of the scorers then at their disposal, to reconsider his status. within the group.

A 2020-2021 season follows where the fake number 9 stands out as a potential holder but whose potential is weakened by his versatility according to Matthias Dierckx, our supporter / columnist: “It was the year of confirmation where he showed his ability to play at the highest level but his statistics were not always sufficient, which he was criticized a lot “. Only two small goals in 11 matches played on the Bruges attack front, a meager personal record rounded off by five assists which leads us to reconsider, despite his positioning, the true multidimensional role of the Belgian international.

De Ketelaere, Bruges-Zenit, Champions League Credit: Getty Images

He wants to evolve as a priority in the axis

“It wouldn’t surprise me that Roberto Martinez trusted him against France and that he wasn’t there just to watch the others …“, says Thierry Siquet, now U18 coach.”He respects a certain hierarchy but is not afraid to say what he thinks and that is one of his strengths “. As when last May, during the last championship match and on the lawn of the sworn enemy of Sporting Anderlecht where the Club celebrated its 17th title of Belgian champion, he took advantage of a microphone extended by the official broadcaster , a salient but non-innocent smile on his face, to confirm that he intends to stay with Blauw & Zwart on his terms: Charles De Ketelaere wants to evolve primarily in the axis of the game the following season because more conducive to his development.

No doubt, “Charlie“knows what he wants. His well-made head, his unique character with a malleable profile seduces the coach of the Red Devils who cannot count such a profile among the talents that Belgium already enjoys. More than ever, this former tennis hope Belgian has made a strength of his science of service and these are all the opposing defenses that he should soon put to the rear …

