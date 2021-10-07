France – Belgium – Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann, Ballon d’Or, redemption: A trio and 3 reasons, at least, to break everything

MBG, GBM, BGM, MGB: we can turn it in all directions, it is as difficult to find an acronym for the attacking trio of the Blues as its instructions in the field. Since Didier Deschamps recalled Karim Benzema last May, impossible to get his hands on a match full of the three in front. Suddenly, it was Benzema who caught fire (Portugal, Switzerland). Suddenly, it was his association with Griezmann that impressed (Finland). But never the three at the same time and the failure of the Euro is above all that of their association.

However, nothing will change and, to win the League of Nations, the best weapon of the France team remains this attack that the whole world is supposed to envy us. The salvation of the Blues from Deschamps will go through her and the coach has one year, until Qatar, to put her right side up. This October must obviously help him. And with this collective plan, individual trajectories are mingled. If a benchmark match would take a lot of pressure off these three and remove the idea, that deep down, they may not be made to get along, each of them has a very good reason to pass his Final Four.

Kylian Mbappé, a 50th to dispel doubts

He is the target, the one the critics focus on. First, the figures, unworthy of its status and its ambitions. Kylian Mbappé has scored only one goal for the France team for a year (and eleven matches). Since last fall, even if he has sometimes struggled on the front of the attack as at the Euro where he is involved in five of the seven goals of his selection, he carries around his spleen and / or his clumsiness. The strongest symbol remains his fatal missed goal against Switzerland in Bucharest. Thursday in Turin, and at only 22 years old, he will celebrate his 50th selection. However, since the World Cup, he has struggled to take the power that has been intended for him since the Moscow coronation.

“The 3-4-3 reassures us with the Hernandez family and worries us with Koundé-Pavard”

More annoying for him, Benzema and Griezmann finally found their happiness when he was absent, against Finland (2-0). A match that spreads the idea that the Blues could be better without him. Himself to admit in the columns of L’Equipe that he had quite badly experienced the failure of the Euro and its consequences: “The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space and that without me, therefore, we might have won. “

This is obviously not the opinion of his coach (“I prefer to have Kylian in my team because I know that the France team will be stronger with him“Deschamps said in Le Parisien), who continues to build the team around him and his teammates.”He is a huge player, everyone loves him in the France team, he is very well respected, confided Lucas Hernandez this week in Clairefontaine. He’s a unique player. The France team needs him. “The shock against Belgium comes at the right time. Because it revives the memories of a competition which saw it born in the eyes of the world and because it offers it an opposition and an important moment to be reborn in selection And close the debates for a while.





Karim Benzema, last chance for the Ballon d’Or

The debates, him, Karim Benzema have extinguished them since the summer in favor of a successful Euro. Like a successful season, the Madrilenian returned to the France team with as much discretion as efficiency. His presence in the group is no longer a subject. The double Italian meeting is nonetheless capital in its season and its outcome could well change its destiny. Today, the Madrilenian is not a favorite at the Ballon d’Or. Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi seem to have a little head start. What does Benzema, third top scorer in Europe in 2021, miss this year? A title.

Neither Real nor France have allowed him to expand his record. He has one last chance left: the League of Nations. If it does not have the prestige of a victory in La Liga, Champions League, Euro or Copa America, it quickly found its place. Winning this trophy against such a prestigious field and while the pre-list for the Ballon d’Or, of which he will be part, will be unveiled on Friday, will be a weighty asset while he is the Blue who presents the most arguments for the final victory. The juror must vote in the coming weeks and we know that historically, this month of October can be decisive in obtaining the Ballon d’Or. If the Blues crush the Final Four with a sparkling Benzema, Messi and Lewandowski may tremble.

Antoine Griezmann, the Blues and the eternal lifeline

He has changed clubs but nothing has changed for the moment. Antoine Griezmann is still looking for confidence in La Liga where he is now a replacement for Atlético Madrid. His return to the club which revealed him at a very high level and under the orders of a Diego Simeone whom he venerates is not accompanied by the success that one would expect. In Barcelona as in Madrid, the world champion doubts (one goal in ten matches). And at each gathering, the same questions escort his return to Clairefontaine.

After a failed Euro that endangered his status in the selection, Griezmann managed his comeback, his sparkling match against Finland (double, 2-0), as well as his fluid relationship with Benzema that night, offered him a stay. But he knows that his precarious situation in the club exposes him and that each poor performance in the France team will undermine his position with the Blues. Didier Deschamps should still put him in the position he prefers (in support of two attackers) but Griezmann, as long as he does not give satisfaction in the club, has less and less room for error. For two years, France has been its one and only lifeline. These posters for the month of October must still allow him to stand out of the water.

