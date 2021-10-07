France – Belgium – Team composition – Les Bleus in 3-4-3 with Jules Koundé and Théo Hernandez

As expected, Didier Deschamps remains faithful to his three-way defense to face Belgium in the semi-final of the League of Nations. Raphaël Varane and Lucas Hernandez will be accompanied by Jules Koundé, author of laborious beginnings in selection but who will, this time, play at his post in the axis. Benjamin Pavard, on the right, and Théo Hernandez, very good on his international debut against Finland in September, on the left, will be responsible for the animation of the corridors.

The rest of the eleven tricolor conceals no surprises. Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot form the midfield pair. In attack, the three stars of the Blues are tenured in their preferred position. Antoine Griezmann will play in the axis in support of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. The Parisian will celebrate his 50th selection in the French team this Thursday. He will play very big tonight, he who has scored only one goal in a year with the Blues and who remains in six matches without shaking the opposing nets.





The Belgians with De Bruyne, Hazard and Lukaku …

The Belgians, too, will play three behind with the trio Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer and Jan Verthongen. But it is especially the trio of attackers (Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku) which will give the Blues a cold sweat …

