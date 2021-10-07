François Cluzet angry at anti-Semitic messages in anti-health pass demonstrations (VIDEO)

This Wednesday, October 6, François Cluzet was the guest of C to you and the 66-year-old actor was invited to react to the anti-Semitic slogans that flourish in the anti-health pass protests.
Since the start of the health crisis and the introduction of vaccination and the health pass, anti-Semitic slogans have flourished in the demonstrations. The symbols referring to the horror of the Nazis and the concentration camps appear as the yellow star which, under the Vichy regime, made it possible to differentiate the Jews from the rest of the population. Images of protesters proudly waving anti-Semitic messages have toured social media, always with some impunity. The health crisis has uninhibited the racist and anti-Semitic theses of extreme right-wing groups who are no longer in hiding. In Indre-et-Loire, stars of David were painted on the walls of a vaccination center. In the Côtes d’Armor, a stele erected in honor of Simone Veil, a former survivor of the camps, has been vandalized several times. So, to counter these messages of hatred, Holocaust survivors testify with one goal: not to make people forget the horror of war in collective memories.
Unacceptable anti-Semitic messages
This Wednesday, October 6, François Cluzet was the guest of C to you to promote his latest film, titled The man in the cellar. The pitch: in Paris, Simon and Hélène decide to sell a cellar in the building where they live. A man with a troubled past buys it and settles there without warning. Little by little, his presence will turn the couple’s life upside down. The 66-year-old actor therefore plays this mysterious man who has racist overtones. The opportunity for the actor toevoke the anti-Semitic messages circulating in certain demonstrations. “What really touched me was this woman who paraded with a sign with names on it that read ‘traitors’. What amazed me the most was that a few days later, there was had a show of support for this woman“, he began.
“I am very angry”
“She was no longer the only one to be anti-Semitic. It is unforgivable. It’s serious. The Jews are a minority. They are the scapegoats every week “, he added, the look affirmed by his convictions. “As a citizen, I’m very upset after that, very upset. Since the pandemic, anti-Semitism has emerged with freedom, but how is this possible? We can’t say things like that“, he dropped on the set of France 5.