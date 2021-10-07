Free announces the launch of its fiber offers on two new networks

After Normandy and Haute Saône last month, Free announces on October 7 the marketing of its fiber offers on the public initiative networks of Calvados and the Côte Fleurie, both operated by Covage of the Altitude group.

Free continues to deploy its FTTH offerings in less dense areas. More than 300,000 homes can now take out a Freebox fiber optic subscription in the Calvados department. Today, the operator announces that 154,000 households served by this RIP are already eligible in 250 municipalities as “Cabourg, Vire Normandie, Ouistreham, Courseulles-sur-Mer, Bayeux, Houlgate, Dives-sur-Mer, Falaise, Mézidon Vallée d’Auge, Condé-en-Normandie, Souleuvre en Bocage, Douvres-la-Délivrande, Saint- Pierre-en-Auge, Luc-sur-Mer, Merville-Franceville, Plage Bernières-sur-Me, Noues de Sienne, Argences, Pont-l’Évêque, Valdallière, Les Monts d’Aunay, Verson, Troarn and Isigny-sur -Sea”. Xavier Niel’s operator will be present by the end of the year in the 300 municipalities deployed by the Calvados RIP.





At the same time, the operator is taking the opportunity to launch its offers on the Côte Fleurie RIP where no less than 5,000 housing units are now eligible. These are spread over the municipalities of Deauville, Saint-Arnoult, Tourgéville, Saint-Pierre-Azif and Vauville. Free plans to be present in all the homes served in the coming months. In the AMII zone, the operator’s FTTH offers are also already available in 100% of the Caen agglomeration, ie 144,000 housing units.