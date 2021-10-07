French Senator Richard describes Taiwan as a “country”, at the risk of irritating Beijing

French parliamentarian Alain Richard, who is currently leading a senatorial delegation visiting Taiwan, on Thursday (October 7th) described the island as “country“, A term that risks attracting Beijing’s anger.

At the end of a brief speech after receiving a Medal of Honor from President Tsai Ing-wen, Alain Richard praised the Taiwan Representative Office in Paris for “a very good job representing your country“.

The island, kept in diplomatic isolation

The former French defense minister arrived in Taipei on Wednesday, along with three parliamentary colleagues, for a five-day visit despite admonitions from Beijing. France, like most states, officially recognizes China, which claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan. Beijing tries to keep Taipei in diplomatic isolation and opposes any reference to Taiwan as a country. The communist regime has stepped up the pressure since Tsai’s election in 2016 and is aggressively trying to deter any official visits to the island.

The Chinese Embassy in Paris thus warned, on its website, that the visit of French senators would harm Chinese interests, Franco-Chinese relations and “like France“. In February, the Chinese Ambassador to France wrote a letter to Alain Richard warning that a visit to Taiwan “clearly violate the one-China principle and send the wrong signal to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan“.

A visit welcomed by the President of Taiwan

For its part, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed this visit as “the symbol of the insistence of Taiwan and France, as democratic partners, to defend the values ​​of freedom and democracy.“”We are very moved that Senator Richard is not intimidated by the pressure … to make his third visit to TaiwanTsai said Thursday. She welcomed the resolution passed by the French Senate in May calling for Taiwan’s participation in United Nations organizations.

Last year, Beijing called “provocation“The visit to Taiwan of the President of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil and promised that he”would be expensive“. The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense assured Wednesday that tensions between the island and China are at their highest in 40 years after the incursion in a few days of a record number of 150 Chinese fighter jets in the air zone of defense of Taiwan.