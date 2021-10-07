French team – Karim Benzema and France, Domenech hits hard!

Raymond Domenech is not the type to do in the language of wood, even if it means sometimes saying very unpopular things. In the Belgian press, the former coach of the Blues evokes Karim Benzema, France and the recent Euro.

Raymond Domenech never intended to please the general public, and that’s good because the former coach of the France team has had a lot of people on his back since his time on the bench of the Blues until to the Knysna fiasco. And it is not in his role of consultant that the ephemeral coach of FC Nantes last winter, intends to change his habits. Invited by RTBF on the eve of the highly anticipated Nations League match between the Belgium team and France, Raymond Domenech notably mentioned the surprise return of Karim Benzema just before Euro 2021. If the former Lyon player is fan of the tricolor striker of Real Madrid, he believes that this comeback of Benzema, just a few weeks before the continental competition, has largely contributed to the sinking of the Blues against Switzerland and more generally in this Euro.





Benzema back with France before the Euro? A timing error

Relying on the Belgian media, Raymond Domenech thinks that this return of Karim Benzema so close to the competition was a fatal error. ” France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack. This team knows how to defend, keep the ball, hold on and play against, that is its philosophy, its DNA. So it’s true that we have offensive potential with boys like Killian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, and Karim Benzema, but make no mistake: Benzema, at Réal, he is in a team that waits low in front of his goal, play against, and Karim is able to play in that register, to be a point of support, to keep the ball. And Killian, at PSG, this game system is the basis. At the Euro, there was a gap between the deep philosophy of the EDF and the expectations aroused by the return of Karim. All of a sudden, it transformed the team: we thought we were the Belgians. We believed that because we had people in front of us we were going to attack and do “good deeds”. And the Press pushed for it, saying “There is FINALLY going to be play”. We played against nature, and we took a very big slap. Now, if Karim had returned during the qualifying matches and Didier Deschamps had gradually modified his animation according to him, perhaps it would have been a success? “Asks the former French coach.