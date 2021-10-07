Gabby Petito affair: her boyfriend’s sister evasive on her parents’ involvement

Almost a month after the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body, the main suspect remains her boyfriend, who has been missing for several weeks, thanks to the possible help of his parents …

Family affairs. Gabby Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming, while she was on vacation on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The latter returned alone from their trip on 1er September before leaving with his parents on September 11. Since then, no more news. Already suspect because of his link with the victim, his disappearance only reinforces the suspicions of the police who are still looking for the young man, whose parents are also at the heart of the investigation. But that’s not all since, for some time, another member of the Laundrie family has emerged from the silence: Brian’s sister, Cassie Laundrie. After completely tripping over the carpet in the middle of a TV show, the latter has not finished talking about her.

According to TMZ, the sister of the suspect principal responded to some of the people who came to protest outside her house not long ago. “We are just as upset, frustrated and devastated as anyone“she explained accompanied by her husband. You should also know that Cassie Laundrie was not on good terms with her brother Brian Laundrie nor with her parents, with whom she hasn’t spoken for some time. Due to family issues, the Laundries have become estranged from each other, which means Cassie Laundrie has very little information about what happened to her brother. When asked if her parents helped her brother escape, she simply replied “I do not know“.

Cassie Laundrie doesn’t know if her brother killed Gabby Petito

When asked about another big question, Cassie Petito also couldn’t assure that her brother hadn’t killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Indeed the same answer, “I do not know”, was given, showing that Brian Laundrie may have been able to do that, she says. The young man has been wanted for several weeks, but despite the involvement of the FBI, no clue as to his location has yet been found. Via their lawyer, Gabby Petito’s parents sent him a cash message so that he goes to the police, it remains to be seen if this will have any effect.

