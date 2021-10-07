Gabby Petito case: what did the hiker found near his body die of?

On the sidelines of the Gabby Petito affair, a hiker was also found in Wyoming not far from the Instagrammer. The causes of his death were revealed this Wednesday, October 6 by the NBC News channel.

Disappeared for several days, Gabby Petito was finally found dead on September 19, 2021 in Wyoming. She was 22 years old. But if the affair that bears his name has made the rounds of the media and the Web, another news item was brought to light by the tragic death of the Instagrammer. On August 19, 2021, a man named Robert “Bob” Lowery and the 46-year-old vanished after an airplane flight to Jackson Hole. He also used a carpooling service for Wilson, a town near many forest trails. His body was eventually found not far from that of Gabby Petito on September 28, 2021, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

But what died of this father of two children originally from Texas? Because if the track of the homicide could be privileged to solve the mystery of the case Gabby Petito, the circumstances of Robert Lowery’s death also had to be determined. This Wednesday, October 6, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the quadra ended his life from the American news channel NBC News. From the show Dateline, his sister Leigh Lowery said he had quit his job before to chain the campsites. He had started a new job but his relatives gradually became concerned about his silence.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

The case Gabby Petito is however far from having found its denouement, while Brian Laundrie – the last person to have seen the young woman alive – disappeared in September 2021. Actively wanted, he is not considered a suspect in the death of his young fiancée. His relatives assure to know nothing of the place where he could have found refuge, although they saw him for a few days from September 1, 2021. A family with broken links.

