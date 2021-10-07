More

    Gabby Petito case: what did the hiker found near his body die of?

    NewsWorld


    On the sidelines of the Gabby Petito affair, a hiker was also found in Wyoming not far from the Instagrammer. The causes of his death were revealed this Wednesday, October 6 by the NBC News channel.

    Disappeared for several days, Gabby Petito was finally found dead on September 19, 2021 in Wyoming. She was 22 years old. But if the affair that bears his name has made the rounds of the media and the Web, another news item was brought to light by the tragic death of the Instagrammer. On August 19, 2021, a man named Robert “Bob” Lowery and the 46-year-old vanished after an airplane flight to Jackson Hole. He also used a carpooling service for Wilson, a town near many forest trails. His body was eventually found not far from that of Gabby Petito on September 28, 2021, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

    But what died of this father of two children originally from Texas? Because if the track of the homicide could be privileged to solve the mystery of the case Gabby Petito, the circumstances of Robert Lowery’s death also had to be determined. This Wednesday, October 6, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the quadra ended his life from the American news channel NBC News. From the show Dateline, his sister Leigh Lowery said he had quit his job before to chain the campsites. He had started a new job but his relatives gradually became concerned about his silence.

    What happened to Gabby Petito?

    The case Gabby Petito is however far from having found its denouement, while Brian Laundrie – the last person to have seen the young woman alive – disappeared in September 2021. Actively wanted, he is not considered a suspect in the death of his young fiancée. His relatives assure to know nothing of the place where he could have found refuge, although they saw him for a few days from September 1, 2021. A family with broken links.

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © INSTAGRAM

    2/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    The body of a man was found not far from the scene a few days later

    © INSTAGRAM

    3/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    He was a 46-year-old father

    © INSTAGRAM

    4/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    Robert Lowery flew to Wyoming in August 2021

    © INSTAGRAM

    5/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    His relatives were worried for a long time

    © INSTAGRAM

    6/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    He was the father of two children

    © INSTAGRAM


    7/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    He was originally from Texas

    © INSTAGRAM

    8/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    The causes of his death were unveiled this Wednesday, October 6

    © INSTAGRAM

    9/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    Authorities have established that he committed suicide

    © INSTAGRAM

    10/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    He had chained the campsites

    © INSTAGRAM

    11/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    But the Gabby Petito affair is still waiting to be clarified

    © INSTAGRAM

    12/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    The denouement seems far away

    © INSTAGRAM

    13/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    Her fiance is missing

    © INSTAGRAM

    14/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    He is actively sought

    © INSTAGRAM

    15/15 –

    Gabby Petito
    They had started an American road trip together


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“I weighed 100 kilos”: Marie Portolano and her significant weight gain during her pregnancy
    Next article1.1 million households will be able to benefit from the tax credit in real time from January 1

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC