Gas, US debt, Biden-Xi: a series of good news for a rebound in the stock market, Morning meeting

The horizon seems to be clearing after a chaotic start to the week. The reassuring remarks of Vladimir Poutine on the deliveries of Russian gas to Europe and the provisional postponement of the risk of default of the United States on their debt have brought back a semblance of calm. Enough to ease the pressure on bond yields a little, and hence on technology stocks in Asia this morning.

Wall Street resumed some colors Wednesday evening, reassured by the proposal of Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, to suspend the ceiling of the American debt until December. Democrats have said they are ready to accept the Republican offer in order to avoid a default situation, which would be catastrophic for the US economy, according to several economists. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday that the country should expect a recession if that happens. Another reassuring element is the prospect of a virtual meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the end of the year, announced during a meeting between senior American and Chinese officials in Zurich.

Slump in gas prices after Wednesday’s record

Important contributors to the recent ebb in financial markets, oil prices are pausing after hitting a three-year high, while gas prices, which jumped nearly 40% in session yesterday, are also stalling. In Amsterdam, natural gas futures are trading at $ 108.20 per megawatt hour, after hitting a record high of 162.125 on Wednesday.





In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 recovered 0.5% on Thursday, interrupting a series of eight straight declines, the longest since 2009. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 2.7% to about an hour of the closing, boosted by the jump of more than 4% of the index of technological stocks of the place.

The yield on the US 10-year bond edged up to 1.5347% a few hours before the publication of the weekly jobless claims statistics in the United States. On Wednesday, the ADP cabinet announced a sharp acceleration in job creation in the private sector in September. Official data is expected on Friday. They could have a decisive impact on the Fed’s tapering schedule.

Veolia completes its capital increase

Closer to home, the ECB is considering a new asset purchase program to avoid further disruption in the markets as the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) comes to an end, Bloomberg reports, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Veolia Environment announced that it has completed the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros intended to finance its buyout of Suez.

Among the analysts’ notes, HSBC raised its recommendation on Hermes from “lightening” to “keeping” and raised its target price from 1,000 to 1,250 euros. The same broker went from “keep” to “buy” on Edenred to target 55.25 euros, against 48.50 previously. Citi noted Valeo from “sell” to “neutral”.



