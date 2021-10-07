Gavi becomes youngest Spanish player in history

Luis Enrique has decided to give the young prodigy of FC Barcelona the chance to shine in the semi-final of the League of Nations.

FC Barcelona prodigy Gavi became the youngest player in Spanish squad history after being selected for Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game against Italy.

The 17-year-old was one of the few bright spots of a disappointing season for FC Barcelona.

He now has his chance with the national team after being called up by Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Not to miss

Gavi was selected alongside teammate Sergio Busquets and Koke of Atlético de Madrid in a Roja midfielder three-way against the reigning European champions.

And, from the start of the semi-final match of the League of Nations, he made history.





At 17 years and 62 days old, he is the youngest man to wear the Spain jersey, breaking a record previously set by Angel Zubieta in 1936.

Another Blaugrana prodigy, Ansu Fati, nearly broke that record last year, making his Spain debut at 17 years and 308 days, becoming the second youngest debutant after Zubieta.

The article continues below

Gavi has been at FC Barcelona since the age of 11, having been recruited from the Betis training system.

His progression within the Catalan academy has since been dizzying, as he signed his first professional contract in September 2020 and a year later, a few weeks after his 17th birthday, he made his first-team debut in La Liga against Getafe.

To date, Gavi has made seven appearances for Barca in all competitions, although he is still awaiting his first goal in competition.