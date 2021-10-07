Gearbox (Borderlands): Randy Pitchford cedes his place as president, his successor already appointed

Today, Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford announced a series of internal changes within the company, including a reorganization of the company’s leadership. Among the important decisions mentioned by Pitchford, we note that the latter gives up his place as president. A departure towards other horizons? No, this is all much more subtle.

Inseparable from Gearbox Software, of which he is the co-founder, Randy Pitchford is no longer its president. The latter announced his departure from the presidency of the company at the same time as a series of measures aimed at reorganizing the management of the firm. In a message posted on Twitter, loaded with information and explanatory flowcharts, he congratulates his successor and reveals his future projects.

A future far from Gearbox Software? Absolutely not ! Randy Pitchford just cedes his place as president of Gearbox Software and remains, indeed, head of Gearbox Entertainment. That is to say the group managing at the same time Gearbox Publishing, Gearbox Software and Gearbox Studios. As a result, the newly appointed president Steve Jones, technical director for the studio, is actually the responsibility of Randy Pitchford!

Congratulations to Steve Jones, who I have recently promoted to become President of Software at The Gearbox Entertainment Company. Attached is a diagram of the high level organization chart along with excerpts from my internal staff letter announcing the promotion. pic.twitter.com/4FeX94SIW2

– Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) October 6, 2021

After joining the studio in May 1999 to work on Half-Life: Opposing Force and worked as technical director on Borderlands and Borderlands 2, Steve Jones is now propelled to the head of the Gearbox Software development studio which is currently working on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, due for release on March 25, 2022.

For his part, Randy Pitchford to leave to work on the development of the group’s new business unit, Gearbox Studios. A branch dedicated to film and television projects for which he will take on the role of president. As a reminder, a Borderlands film is in the pipeline of the group – the shooting is moreover finished – and it is possible that other projects see the light of day in the more or less near future.

