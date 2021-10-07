Geneva – “We tried everything, in vain”: the Auto Show is canceled

TDG

“We had no choice… sighs Sandro Mesquita, General Manager of the Geneva International Motor Show. (GIMS) . It is a very hard blow, but o did not prefer to give up. ” Scheduled for mid-February after two successive cancellations, the Auto Show will not take place , revealed Radio Lac. Isle st postponed to 2023 . TO this occasion, the The organizers hope to recover their s dated s historical s to organize the our next raout , either in March at Palexpo, rather than in February.

The Covid, gravedigger of the show

Contacted, Sandro Mesquita n not mystery of reason s who pushed the S alon to pull the plug . First of all, there is a very marked decrease in the number of registrants: 60 manufacturers were expected next winter, instead of some 180 in the last editions. “In addition, we recently recorded several defections”. How much? The head of GIMS did not specify. “The importance of brands matters as much as the number. The Show needs big names ”. Some of them, first announced present, have therefore finally given up.

This turbulence is linked to an economic situation weighed down by the Covid crisis, which is undermining supply chains around the world, and in all sectors. “The automobile is experiencing material and raw material delivery problems,” confirmed Sandro Mesquita . In addition, the travel restrictions would have impacted the number of visitors to the Show and the journalists expected to cover it. ” Under these conditions, it was impossible to insure the 2022 vintage of the car’s high mass. “We tried everything, but there it was no longer possible”.

Limited losses

After the successive cancellation of two editions due to the pandemic, the absence of the GIMS next year will be a blow to the purses of the organizers, they admit. In March 2020, the demonstration was suppressed at the last moment. Results; around 11 million francs in losses for the foundation which oversees the Show. “For the one scheduled for next February, it will be much less,” assured the general manager of the event. The postponement of the edition occurs this time much earlier, limiting our costs. The foundation is not in danger. ” According to Sandro Mesquita , the establishment in October 2022 or 2023 of a parallel exhibition in Qatar is not in question either.