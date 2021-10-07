More

    Genshin Impact 2.2, get ready for Thomas' arrival: materials to recover now

    Genshin Impact 2.2, get ready for Thomas' arrival: materials to recover now

    Thomas will be the next character to arrive on Genshin Impact with version 2.2 of the game. And like any new hero in the game from MiHoYo, this one will need a lot of materials to evolve …

    You can start collecting the materials needed for Thomas right now, so you can upgrade him the day you get him. It will arrive directly with the Genshin Impact 2.2 update. This will allow you to focus on the new content without having to spend all your game time and resin farming for it. Let’s see what you’ll need.

    Thomas

    Genshin Impact 2.2, get ready for Thomas' arrival: materials to recover now

    Thomas Ascension Materials

    Here is the list of materials needed to raise Thomas at level 90:

    Materials Where to find them?
    1x Shards of agnidus agate On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree”
    9x Agnidus Agate Fragments On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree”
    9x Pieces of agnidus agate On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree”
    6x Agnidus agate stones On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree”
    18x Insignia of the Pillager On the looters of treasures
    30x Silver Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures
    36x Gold Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures
    168x Fluorescent Mushrooms On Tsurumi Island (2.2)
    46x Burning Pearls On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro”
    420,000 Moras x

    Talent enhancement materials for Thomas

    Genshin Impact 2.2, get ready for Thomas' arrival: materials to recover now

    Here are the materials necessary to pass your 3 skills level 10 (Note that in very few cases, a character needs to be level 10 on his 3 skills). More information on his abilities and constellations in our comprehensive Genshin Impact guide.


    Materials Where to find them?
    9x Teaching of the ephemeral Inazuma Dungeon
    63x Instant Guide Inazuma Dungeon
    114x Philosophy of the Ephemeral Inazuma Dungeon
    18x Insignia of the Pillager On the looters of treasures
    66x Silver Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures
    93x Golden Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures
    18x Infernal Butterfly Loot on boss Signora
    3x Crown of Wisdom Various events
    4,950,000 Moras x

    Add to all this 421 Lessons from the hero to mount the character 90, and 1,672,530 Moras.

    Only the fluorescent mushrooms will have to wait for version 2.2. In the meantime, happy farm to you!

