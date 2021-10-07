George Clooney ashamed: this cult film that Amal is not allowed to watch

During his illustrious film career, George Clooney kept many fond memories of his shoots. But from the American magazine Variety, Monday, October 4, 2021, the 60-year-old actor has poured out his bad memories a little more. In particular the one concerning his appearance in the saga Batman…

Asked by the magazine about his potential appearance in the film The Flash (scheduled for theatrical release in 2022), George Clooney simply indicated that the directors have not made any proposal to him on this subject. The one who played the bat hero in 1997, in the film Batman & robin directed by Joel Schumacher, added derisively: “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when it comes to ‘The Flash ‘.“His appearance in the famous DC Comics saga is today bitterly regretted by the actor …





Amal Clooney, also present during the interview, then made a revelation about her husband. Regarding Batman & robin, the brilliant human rights lawyer assured that her husband would not let her watch the film! George Clooney prevents his wife from looking at him in a jumpsuit and cape, a role that he does not really reflect the extent of his talent. “There are some movies where I think ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me’“, he added, always with humor.

But after Amal Clooney mentioned the possibility that their twins Alexander and Ella (born in 2017) end up seeing this superhero movie in the future, the father quickly replied: “It’s bad when your four year old tells you ‘sucks’“, he said. “It can be painful. “George Clooney will surely prefer to show them the trilogy. Ocean’s, Syriana, Gravity or Argo, film for which he won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2013!