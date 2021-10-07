George Clooney doesn’t want Amal to watch one of his movies

CINEMA – Everyone has their own secret garden. Amal Clooney revealed this Sunday, October 3 that her husband, Oscar-winning actor Georges Clooney refused to show her one of his films.Batman and robin, released in 1997 and in which Georges Clooney plays the superhero in the black cape, alongside Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

At the premiere of The Tender Bar this Sunday, a journalist from Variety asked Georges Clooney about his absence in the next film The Flash. This opus, scheduled for release on November 2022, brings together the actors who played Batman, such as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

“They didn’t ask me,” he confessed. “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look elsewhere when The Flash is on,” joked the actor, obviously not proud of his performance in Batman and robin. “He won’t let me watch him!” Exclaimed Amal Clonney, also present at the screening, alongside her husband. To which the actor replied wryly: “There are some movies where I just go … I’m afraid I want my wife to have some respect for me.”





If Georges Clooney manages to prevent his wife from seeing the film, it will probably be more difficult to deny it to his children, Alexander and Ella, born in 2017. “When your four-year-old says ‘it sucks’, it really is painful ”, he confided to Variety.