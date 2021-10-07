Germany and Denmark repatriate women and children from Syria

According to the magazine Der Spiegel, six German women are the subject of an arrest warrant, three of them for acts of terrorism.

Germany announced on the night of Thursday, October 7 that it had repatriated eight women from northern Syria, who had joined the Islamic State organization, and 23 children in the largest operation of this type carried out by Berlin since 2019. During of the same operation, carried out with the logistical support of the American army, Denmark brought out of Syria three women and 14 children, according to a statement from the German diplomacy which speaks of “Tour de force”.

Read also“Ghosts” of jihad: the trap of angelism

“Children are not responsible for their situation. (…) Mothers will have to answer for their acts before the criminal justice system. A large number of them were taken into custody after their arrival in Germany ”Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. “I am happy that we were able to bring back to Germany this evening 23 other German children and eight mothers”, adds the Minister who specifies that it is about people, and in particular children, identified “As in particular need of protection”. “These are mainly children who are sick or have a guardian in Germany, as well as their brothers and sisters and their mothers”, according to the ministry. They were held in the Roj camp (north-eastern Syria), under Kurdish control.





Case by case

According to the daily Bild, representatives of the German Foreign Ministry and the criminal police landed in northern Syria on Wednesday morning aboard a US military plane. The plane then left with the women and children for Kuwait where the group took a flight to Frankfurt, which arrived in the evening. Since the fall in March 2019 of the Islamic State (IS) organization, the international community has faced the headache of repatriating the families of jihadists captured or killed in Syria and Iraq. Most EU countries carry out repatriations on a case-by-case basis. In its latest repatriation operation, carried out in December 2020 jointly with Finland, Germany brought back from Syria five women and eighteen children.

Read alsoThese “ghosts” of jihad released in 2019 who worry the anti-terrorism services

Germans are between 30 and 38 years old and come from several parts of the country, according to the magazine Der Spiegel which adds that six are the subject of an arrest warrant. In the three heaviest cases, this warrant was issued by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe, responsible for terrorism matters. Der Spiegel thus describes one of the women, Verena M., originally from North Rhine-Westphalia (west), who left for Syria in 2015, trained in the handling of weapons by ISIS and probably later active in the mores police of the organization. In 2016, her then-seven-year-old son had to pose for photos with a gun and swear allegiance to ISIS. Another is believed to have promoted the organization on online forums, convincing at least one 16-year-old German to visit Syria.

According to Bild, there are still around 70 adults with German nationality in Kurdish-controlled camps in northern Syria, as well as around 150 children of German nationals.