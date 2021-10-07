Germany, Denmark repatriate women and children of jihadists

Germany announced, on the night of Wednesday 6 to Thursday 7 October, to have repatriated from northern Syria eight women, who had joined the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS), and 23 children, in the most important operation of this type led by Berlin since 2019.

During the same operation, carried out with the logistical support of the US military, Denmark brought out of Syria three women and 14 children, according to a statement from German diplomacy, which speaks of “Tour de force”. They were held in the Roj camp (north-eastern Syria), under Kurdish control.

“Children are not responsible for their situation. (…) Mothers will have to answer for their actions in the criminal justice system. A large number of them were taken into custody after their arrival in Germany ”, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, in this press release.

Case-by-case returns

“I am happy that we were able to bring back to Germany this evening 23 other German children and eight mothers”, adds the Minister, who specifies that it is about people, and in particular children, identified “As in particular need of protection”.

“These are mainly children who are sick or have a guardian in Germany, as well as their brothers and sisters and their mothers”, according to the ministry.

According to the daily Bild, representatives of the German foreign ministry and the criminal police landed in northern Syria on Wednesday morning aboard a US military plane. The plane then left with the women and children for Kuwait, where the group took a flight to Frankfurt, which arrived in the evening.





Since the fall in March 2019 of the Islamic State organization, the international community has been faced with the question of the repatriation of the families of jihadists captured or killed in Syria and Iraq. Most countries in the European Union make returns on a case-by-case basis.

An active woman in the ISIS morality police

In its latest operation, carried out in December 2020 jointly with Finland, Germany brought five women and eighteen children from Syria.

The Germans who returned during the night from Wednesday to Thursday are between 30 and 38 years old and from several regions of the country, according to the magazine Der Spiegel, who adds that six are the subject of an arrest warrant. In the three heaviest cases, this warrant was issued by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe, responsible for terrorism matters.

Der Spiegel describes one of the women, Verena M., originally from North Rhine-Westphalia (west), as part of Syria in 2015, trained in the handling of weapons by IS and probably later active in the police of the mores of the organization. In 2016, his then 7-year-old son had to pose for photos with a gun and swear allegiance to ISIS.

Another is believed to have promoted the organization on online forums, convincing at least one 16-year-old German to visit Syria.

According to Bild, there are still around 70 adults with German nationality in Kurdish-controlled camps in northern Syria, as well as around 150 children of German nationals.

