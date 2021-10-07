Germany draws closer to an SPD / Greens / FDP coalition

GERMANY – Towards a “traffic light” coalition across the Rhine. The German Greens announced on Wednesday October 6 that they wanted to govern with the Social Democrats of the SPD, who won in the legislative elections of September 26, and the Liberals of the FDP.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is now logical to continue discussing with the SPD and the FDP, with a more in-depth search for a common ground”, explained during a press conference the co- president of environmentalists, Annalena Baerbock.

Environmentalists, third in the ballot which turns the page Angela Merkel in Germany, thus rule out a possible coalition with the Christian Democrats of the CDU-CSU, who came second in the elections. This is also what emerges from the statements of Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats who is expected to succeed Angela Merkel. “The citizens gave us a mandate to build a government together,” he said in Berlin as environmentalists, the FDP and his SPD party agreed to meet on Thursday to start discussions preliminary in view of an alliance.





A three-party coalition would be a first since 1950

“The discussions of recent weeks have shown that the greatest intersections in terms of content are conceivable in this scheme (with the SPD and the FDP), especially in the field of social policy”, for his part explained the other co-president of the Greens, Robert Habeck. “The biscuit is however far from being eaten” and the agreement is not tied, he however tempered.

The leaders of the FDP, fourth in the last elections and placed like the Greens in the position of chancellors, then announced at the end of the morning that they would hold discussions with the SPD and the Greens on Thursday.

A three-party coalition would be a first in Germany since 1950.

The CDU-CSU, led by the unpopular Armin Laschet, has not given up on trying to form a so-called “Jamaican” coalition with the Greens and the Liberals.

Its leaders met with the Liberals on Sunday, then the Greens on Tuesday, to try to convince them to build this team, the only one able to allow them to keep the chancellery after 16 years of the Merkel era.

Their exchanges with environmentalists leaked Tuesday night in the press, which ulcerated the environmentalists. “Trust also means that everything is not published in the newspapers immediately,” Annalena Baerbock argued on Wednesday.

See also on The HuffPost: Elections in Germany: Bavarians don’t dress like you when they go to vote