Get started with Surface Duo 2: Microsoft subtly reviews its copy

In addition to a full range of Surface computers, Microsoft showed yesterday the second version of its Surface Duo 2. Discovery of the Android smartphone with two screens.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo, formalized at the end of 2020 and launched in France at the start of 2021, did not leave us with lasting memories (read our test of the Microsoft Surface Duo). The smartphone, equipped with two Oled screens and an imposing central hinge, was intended to be designed for productivity, but was penalized by its complex handling, a software part not really coherent, but also by the absence of 5G and by a disappointing photo component. The American firm nevertheless believes in its Android smartphone, Windows Phone being dead and buried, and returns with a second version of the device.

Shown shortly before its release, scheduled for October 21, the device looks very similar to its predecessor. We detailed its technical sheet in this article, and noted the presence of two screens of 5.3 inches each (2688 x 1892 px in total for an advertised area of ​​8.3 inches), a chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 (5G compatible), 8 GB of RAM and a 4,449 mAh battery – far more than the 3,577 mAh of the first Surface Duo.

Maintained ergonomics When closed, the Surface Duo 2 looks a lot like the first Surface Duo, except that its USB-C port has been moved slightly. Its dimensions are also similar (145.2 x 92.1 x 11 mm against 145.2 x 93.3 x 9.9 mm), that is to say very impressive when the device is folded: difficult to use it with one hand, given its width. As such, it should be remembered that its hinge allows the smartphone to be opened up to 360 °.



The Surface Duo 2’s photo unit is particularly protruding.

On closer inspection, there are other differences, to be found on the side of its hinge. It has indeed been refined, and the tiles are now curved at the central part of this smartphone-tablet. It is still difficult to say that the cut between the two panels is invisible and that the whole constitutes a real 8.3-inch screen, but the demarcation is much more discreet than on the Surface Duo.

Curved screens to reduce the “cut” effect Small find to remember: when the Duo 2 is folded up, its curved slab is slightly visible from the outside. Microsoft has therefore chosen to display some information (time, notification, charge level when plugged in) on the edge of the device. For the rest, with the exception of course of a launch under Android 11, the ergonomics of the smartphone seem to have been preserved. If the dual screen remains interesting to display, for example, a mailbox, a cut will remain visible if you try to display a video in full screen. Finally, let us add that the Surface Duo 2 is compatible with a stylus that we have not been able to try, and that its triple back photo module replaces the only sensor of the Surface Duo, suggesting more versatility in the matter.