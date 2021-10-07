Getting started Volkswagen Polo: a punchy ant bursting with technology

8

Number one in Volkswagen sales in France and a key player in the B segment (city cars), the Volkswagen Polo is getting a makeover. Nicknamed the Baby Golf, the ant retains its idol image among young drivers.

With more than 18 million copies sold worldwide since its appearance in 1975, the success of the Volkswagen Polo is far from being usurped. The ant – the nickname given to the Polo since the 1980s – now represents 24% of Volkswagen sales in France. It is ahead of the legendary Golf (15%) and plays the spoilsport in the B segment of city cars dominated by the unmissable Peugeot 208, Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero.

The Volkswagen Polo gets a makeover with a few elements borrowed from the Golf 8.

Also to continue to be the idol of young drivers, Volkswagen has decided to restyle its Polo, the 6th generation of which has been in production for 3 years. If usually at Volkswagen the alterations are rather light, this time, the German manufacturer has released phase 2. This is equipped with many new elements, thus bringing it closer to the Golf. New matrix optics Viewed from the front, this Polo incorporates a new lower bumper with a large air intake on the grille on which a blade – body color or chrome – runs the entire length.

The famous IQ LIght or Matrix LED. © Volkswagen

But what flatters the eye are the (standard) 100% Led headlights or Matrix Led technology (IQ. Light) on the Style and R-Style finishes. These make it possible not to dazzle the vehicles arriving opposite and adapt to the relief of the road. Note that the Style and R-Line versions also include an Led strip on the grille and Led fog lights, just like on the Golf.

3D scrolling rear turn signals. © Volkswagen

At the rear, change also with the presence of a new more enveloping shield while the rear lights overflow onto the hatchback. Note that the indicators are scrolling like the German premiums. Finally, in the continuity of its resemblance to the Golf, Volkswagen stuck the monogram “Polo” on the tailgate.

The Polo logo is placed in the same place as the Golf logo. © Volkswagen

Generous roominess and an XXL trunk Not content with bringing in exterior touch-ups, the bulk of the restyling is in the passenger compartment including a foamed dashboard (finally!), Pleasant to the touch. Of course, that doesn’t (though) erase the fact that plastic is still present in other places such as the center console and storm doors.

Multifunction capacitive steering wheel, digital handset and 9.2-inch touchscreen are the main changes on this Polo Phase 2.

If our Polo loses height (-2 mm), it gains in length (+2.1 cm) to reach 4.074 m, thus offering more interior space for front and rear passengers.

The Polo offers a lot of space even if the 3rd place is reduced to the minimum portion. © Volkswagen

As for the trunk with 351 liters, it is the best in its category ahead of the big names in the B segment (Peugeot 208: 309 liters, Renault Clio: 340 liters, Citroën C3: 300 liters). On the other hand, the Volkswagen Polo does less well than its cousin, the new Skoda Fabia, whose volume reaches 380 liters. The enemy can nest within his own family!

A 351-liter trunk for this Phase 2 Polo.

Digital cockpit and capacitive steering wheel Inconceivable that in the 21st century, cars still display an analog instrument cluster, at least for many manufacturers. As a result, this new Polo has taken the digital turn with a handset – customizable – called “Digital Cockpit” of 8 inches (diagonal of 20.32 cm) for the entry level against 10.25 inches (diagonal of 26 , 03 cm) on the premium finish. The multifunction steering wheel is capacitive, in order to make the most of the semi-autonomous level 2 functions – we will come back to this later in the article.



As for the central touch screen (customizable), Volkswagen gives the choice between an 8-inch series or a 9.2-inch (23.36 cm diagonal). The latter size is available in the Multimedia Pro pack comprising the Discover Pro navigation system, the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, the induction charger and the wireless ignition key. All for € 970.

The 9.2-inch touchscreen is customizable like a smartphone screen. © Volkswagen

Infotainment (MIB3) resembles the screen of a smartphone in its architecture (icons and fluidity). It includes sensitive buttons that appear when you approach the hand to the screen – one of the house signatures of the Volkswagen group. On the other hand, we regret that access to air conditioning passes through all tactile, even if it can be accessed directly without having to go through a succession of sub-menus. It is always less intuitive, slower than physical keys. Fortunately, the voice assistant is welcome with our endless “I’m cold” and “I’m hot” phrases. Still welcome the direct access controls for the front and rear defrost.

Although a simplified air conditioning and heating control panel exists, its handling is not easy. © Volkswagen

A big pinch of semi-autonomous pipes As long as it looks like a mini Golf, it might as well steal its driving assistance technologies. As standard, our Polo incorporates lane keeping (Lane Assist) and pedestrian and cyclist detection (Front Assist). The famous Travel Assist is accessible from Style (+ € 1,925 compared to Life) or R-Line (+ € 2,800 compared to Life).

The Volkswagen Polo phase 2 is full of driving aids.

Rare at this segment level, Travel Assist (level 2 of semi-autonomous driving) is a driving aid that we had already won over on the Volkswagen ID.3. This is equipped with an adaptive and predictive cruise control with speed limiter (ACC +) keeping the car in its lane, while maintaining safety distances and automatically adapting the speed. The speed adapts to the limits indicated on the edges of the roads, but also to the turns, the roundabouts and the entries of cities.

Travel Assist tells you the ideal speed to tackle certain dangerous bends.

There is also the lane change assistant (Side Assist) which warns you if you can overtake safely and the “Pre Safe Assist” which signals an imminent collision. The latter pretends the seat belts and automatically closes the windows and the sunroof. In short, apart from the Skoda Fabia, it is difficult to compete with the Polo when it comes to driving aids. Versatility whatever the road There remains the long-awaited moment, take the wheel of the ant with a road-book mixing city driving and small winding roads, one of the many specialties of Corsica. In total, nearly 300 km shot in two days. Our test model was equipped with a 110 hp 1.0 liter three-cylinder engine associated with a DSG 7 automatic transmission in R-Line finish (23,135 €). Particularity of our test car, it is equipped with the Sport package with 17-inch rims and chassis lowered by 15 mm.

Small roads, an ideal playground for Polo. © Volkswagen

On the other hand, if the engine has been reworked with an increase in torque at low speed and an optimization of optimal consumption, the chassis, the steering and the running gear are identical to phase 1. First observation is the absence noise inside the cabin, despite the 3 cylinders. On the small Corsican mountain roads, the Polo is reassuring and glued to the road, even on wet portions. In the absence of a manual gearbox – more responsive – available on 80 hp and 95 hp, it is possible to switch the DSG 7 to manual, by selecting Sport mode and playing with the paddles on the steering wheel in order to have a little more responsiveness. The cohesion of the whole is quite remarkable.

A somewhat slow DSG automatic gearbox except in Sport mode.