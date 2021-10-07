Getting started with the Lexus NX: the hybrid SUV with big ambitions

6

GETTING STARTED // With the second generation of its NX, Lexus aims to grab market share from its German rivals. Its asset: a successful hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine offer.

A real tool of conquest, the NX represents nearly a third of Lexus’ European sales. The Japanese SUV, which rivals the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and other Audi Q5, is now moving to its second generation, which retains the recipe of its predecessor.

In France, only a hybrid version and a plug-in hybrid version are offered.

A style still so assertive First characteristic element of the NX and Lexus in general: its style is original and sharp. The lines of the first generation are generally retained.

The NX does not go unnoticed.

The NX is 4.66m long, which puts it in the category average (D-SUV).

From now on, it is the inscription “LEXUS” which is affixed to the tailgate and no longer the logo of the mark.

A more modern interior at last The interior styling has undergone an in-depth evolution compared to the first generation and Lexus in general, and the design of the dashboard is a good modernity. The finishes are however slightly lower compared to the German premiums. Small peculiarity: the NX has electronically opened doors. This function, called Safe Exit Assist, blocks the opening of the door if the presence of pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles or cars is detected in the blind spot. If necessary, it is still possible to open the doors manually by pulling the handle twice. This manipulation is also required when a door is badly slammed.

With its large central screen, the presentation of the new NX gains in modernity.

In the center of its dashboard, the NX accommodates a 9.8 or 14 ”screen depending on the version. It is this larger diagonal that fitted our test model. The new Lexus Link Connect interface is much more modern than previous versions. It is relatively fluid and pleasant to use, and includes a remote update function (OTA). Note, if the ventilation mixes physical and tactile adjustments, the whole remains quite easy to use, in particular thanks to the temperature dials that can recall the volume dial of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The interface of the central screen is generally successful.

This interface is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, but you will need a wired connection to connect to Android Auto, via a USB-A socket. Three other ports are located in the passenger compartment, namely 15W USB-C sockets. The instrumentation of the high-end versions is entrusted to a customizable screen. However, the display is not as successful as in some competing models, like the Audi Q5 and its Virtual Cockpit.

The display is not very modern.

Still depending on the version, a head-up display can be projected on the windshield. It is quite wide and makes it possible in particular to indicate to the driver on which button on the steering wheel his finger is affixed. Indeed, although they are physical controls, the steering wheel buttons are also tactile in order to indicate to the driver the possible actions, especially as some buttons are customizable. The whole, however, lacks a little intuitiveness.



Feedback allows the driver to view the possible actions depending on the position of his finger on the steering wheel buttons.

Still among the on-board technologies, it is possible to opt for an interior mirror per camera. The image is then enlarged and cleared of passengers and other elements in the field of the mirror. This function can be deactivated on the fly, for those who would prefer to have a traditional mirror.



Traditional rear-view mirror.



Rear view mirror camera. enlarge

The space allocated to rear passengers is generous. A possible central passenger will however be badly installed, as often unfortunately.

Rear passengers benefit from air vents and two USB-C sockets.

Finally, the trunk volume reached 545 l, a volume in the good average for the category.

The electric tailgate opening time was halved compared to the first generation, at around 4 s.