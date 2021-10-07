Getting started with the Lexus NX: the hybrid SUV with big ambitions

6
GETTING STARTED // With the second generation of its NX, Lexus aims to grab market share from its German rivals. Its asset: a successful hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine offer.
A real tool of conquest, the NX represents nearly a third of Lexus’ European sales. The Japanese SUV, which rivals the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and other Audi Q5, is now moving to its second generation, which retains the recipe of its predecessor.
A style still so assertive
First characteristic element of the NX and Lexus in general: its style is original and sharp. The lines of the first generation are generally retained.
The NX is 4.66m long, which puts it in the category average (D-SUV).
A more modern interior at last
The interior styling has undergone an in-depth evolution compared to the first generation and Lexus in general, and the design of the dashboard is a good modernity. The finishes are however slightly lower compared to the German premiums.
Small peculiarity: the NX has electronically opened doors. This function, called Safe Exit Assist, blocks the opening of the door if the presence of pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles or cars is detected in the blind spot. If necessary, it is still possible to open the doors manually by pulling the handle twice. This manipulation is also required when a door is badly slammed.
In the center of its dashboard, the NX accommodates a 9.8 or 14 ”screen depending on the version. It is this larger diagonal that fitted our test model. The new Lexus Link Connect interface is much more modern than previous versions. It is relatively fluid and pleasant to use, and includes a remote update function (OTA).
Note, if the ventilation mixes physical and tactile adjustments, the whole remains quite easy to use, in particular thanks to the temperature dials that can recall the volume dial of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
This interface is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, but you will need a wired connection to connect to Android Auto, via a USB-A socket. Three other ports are located in the passenger compartment, namely 15W USB-C sockets.
The instrumentation of the high-end versions is entrusted to a customizable screen. However, the display is not as successful as in some competing models, like the Audi Q5 and its Virtual Cockpit.
Still depending on the version, a head-up display can be projected on the windshield. It is quite wide and makes it possible in particular to indicate to the driver on which button on the steering wheel his finger is affixed. Indeed, although they are physical controls, the steering wheel buttons are also tactile in order to indicate to the driver the possible actions, especially as some buttons are customizable. The whole, however, lacks a little intuitiveness.
Still among the on-board technologies, it is possible to opt for an interior mirror per camera. The image is then enlarged and cleared of passengers and other elements in the field of the mirror. This function can be deactivated on the fly, for those who would prefer to have a traditional mirror.
The space allocated to rear passengers is generous. A possible central passenger will however be badly installed, as often unfortunately.
Finally, the trunk volume reached 545 l, a volume in the good average for the category.
In hybrid and plug-in hybrid
The range of the new NX starts with the hybrid (HEV) 350h version that we tested. It is equipped with a 190 hp 2.5 l Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor for a cumulative power of 244 hp. This engine is available in two (traction) or four-wheel drive and associated with an E-CVT.
In use, this 350h version lacks a bit of convenience. The continuously variable transmission tends to rev up the engine, which can be heard in the cabin. The NX is intended above all for a smooth ride, with a good level of comfort, but placing the dynamism in second place.
The consumption of this version is already very low, between 5.6 and 5.9 l / 100 km in the combined cycle (WLTP) in traction and between 5.9 and 6.4 l / 100 km in 4×4. However, it is possible to lower these figures by opting for the rechargeable hybrid version (PHEV) 450h +, provided of course … to recharge it. The first of its kind at Lexus, it retains the petrol engine of the 350h version, which has been slightly reworked. The NX 450h + has an electric motor at the front and a second at the rear, in order to offer four-wheel drive. Its maximum cumulative power reaches 309 hp, thanks to settings slightly different from its technical cousin, the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. Thanks to a li-ion battery with a total capacity of 18.1 kWh, this version can travel between 67 and 73 km in electric mode (WLTP). Beyond that, the discharged battery consumption is announced between 6.3 and 6.8 l / 100 km. These figures are fairly measured against competitors, Lexus taking advantage of the Toyota group’s experience in hybridization. Finally, and this is rare enough to be noted, this plug-in hybrid version retains the same trunk and tank volumes (55 l) as the 350h version.
As for driving aids, there is a complete endowment up to a level 2 autonomous driving system. As an option, in addition to centering the vehicle in its lane when using the adaptive regulator, it is capable of automatically manage a lane change by simply activating a flashing light.
Assessment: in tune with the times
Overall convincing, the second generation NX meets market expectations. In particular, its plug-in hybrid engine should appeal to individuals and professionals thanks to its controlled consumption, the experience of the Toyota group being unmatched in this area. The NX 350h starts at € 48,990 and the NX 450h + starts at € 61,490. With equivalent equipment, these rates are slightly more competitive than those of German premiums.