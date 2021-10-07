Google Assistant will become much more convenient to use

For the first time, the use of the Google Assistant without going through its famous phrase “Ok Google” was observed. The rollout of the update, however, is not yet relevant.

In recent months, various rumors and leaks have suggested that the famous phrase of the Google assistant, “Ok Google”, which is generally used to activate it, could be left in the closet in Android 12. Instead, voice shortcuts very simple could make it possible to use the assistant in a more direct way.

So far, when we heard about these voice shortcuts, it was mostly clues, traces left by Google developers in the application. But for the first time, the site XDA Developers was able to make this feature work on one of its devices running Android 12.

A more practical assistant

According to their observations, the system works in a fairly simple way: if you receive a call for example, Google Assistant will turn on to receive the instruction “Answer” or “decline”. Likewise, when your morning alarm rings to snatch you from your pillow, the assistant will activate, waiting for a grumpy “stop” or a lazy “snooze” from you.

Source: XDA

The assistant thus seems to be able to do without the keywords “Ok Google” when certain specific scenarios are launched. The Mountain View firm would therefore have chosen to use a system that prevents the assistant from listening continuously, then waiting on your part for a keyword to activate.

In detail, once the update has been deployed, it should be possible to choose which voice shortcuts to activate or not. XDA further specifies that when activating the shortcut for calls, Google warns you that this could cause you to answer unintentionally.

Note that if XDA managed to launch this new feature on a Pixel 3 XL with Android 12, as far as we’re concerned we couldn’t try it on our Pixel 4a. These shortcuts do not seem to be fully deployed yet.

One thing is certain: if they work correctly and do not trigger out loud, voice shortcuts could widely democratize the use of the Google Assistant.