Google Pixel 6: at this price, everyone will tear it up

The price of the Pixel 6 has just leaked, just before its official presentation expected on October 19.

It’s official, the future flagship of Google will be presented on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. On this occasion, the Mountain View firm should lift the veil on the characteristics of its flagship – in particular its performance with its Tensor chip and its photo paraphernalia – after revealing the design during the summer. It will also be an opportunity to have an official price, except that it has already leaked on the web.

The Pixel 6 will be sold for …

The German chain of stores Saturn indeed seems to have made a mistake by leaking the official price of the Pixel 6… and that’s good news! While it was imagined that Google would increase its prices this year, the Pixel 6 would finally be sold for 649 €, if this image is to be believed.

Seems like the German Retailer “Mediamarkt” spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL

– Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

Not only would the smartphone not be as expensive as we thought, but the German brand is also offering a Bose Headphones 700 headset worth € 279.99 for any pre-order of a Google Pixel 6 before the October 27. This offer could also concern France at the launch of the smartphone, since Google had carried out a similar operation last year by offering a Bose QC 35 II for the purchase of a Pixel 5.

The other information we retain from this leak is a possible release date. If the pre-order offer extends until October 27, we can logically imagine that the future flagship of Google will be launched that day for sale. As for the Pixel 6 Pro, flagship of the range, it could be sold from € 899 in our regions.