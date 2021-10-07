Government announces further extension of PTZ and Pinel

While the presidential election is looming more and more clearly on the horizon, the Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, has just announced two measures intended to offer more visibility to construction professionals. This is the extension of the zero rate loan (PTZ), at current conditions, until the end of 2023; and the maintenance of the Pinel device until 2024. These two support tools for the sector were supposed to stop at the end of the year 2022. A few days after the announcements of the Prime Minister, it is a new positive signal sent to the new sector.

The “Pinel +” detailed next week

Why this continuation of the PTZ under the same conditions, when a year ago the government announced that it wanted to “to improve” these two devices? The government “wanted to move towards taking household resources into account in real time” for the zero-interest loan, but this reform is “very complex to carry out”, justified Emmanuelle Wargon on BFM Business, October 6, 2021. “We will not do it in 2022, and the PTZ will therefore be maintained as it is until the end of 2023. It is very important to give visibility to the actors.”





The Pinel, as announced at the end of August, will experience changes. It will thus be necessary to respect a certain number of environmental criteria and quality of use to be able to benefit from it at full rate. This “Pinel +” will be presented next week by the government. It will be inspired by the “housing quality benchmark” designed by Laurent Girometti, Managing Director of Epamarne, and François Leclercq, architect. The imposition of minimum surfaces for certain parts of apartments could be retained by the Minister. The promoters, for their part, say they fear the “additional costs” that this could generate.

It should however be noted that the future majority, resulting from the presidential election of 2022, will be free to modify these provisions, if it wishes.