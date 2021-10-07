Guardians of the Galaxy: a hot new preview clip for the upcoming Marvel game!

In a little less than three weeks, The Guardians of the Galaxy will land on an original adventure imagined by the Eidos Montreal teams. Since its announcement, the game has revealed itself from different angles, whether to highlight its characters or its plot. From now on, the studio is relying on extracts from the game that allow us to deepen its lore and, more broadly, that of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a few days, Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon will embark on an unprecedented adventure that is totally beyond them. While the five cronies have just teamed up to save the galaxy from the threat of the Universal Church of Truth – no less! – they will have to redouble their efforts to rally other protagonists to their cause.

Indeed, the road will be long for them and they will be brought to meet a whole bunch of characters who will be able to lend them a hand, like Cosmo, of whom we are learning a little more today.. Already seen in a previous trailer, Cosmo is a telepathic and mischievous dog who is responsible for ensuring the safety of the asteroid Knowhere.

Beneath his grumpy air at first glance and behind his outspokenness with strong Russian accents, he is in fact a particularly loyal and affectionate father to his puppies, and this new extract shows us that behind his great responsibilities, there are none left. no less a dog. However, nothing is free with him and the Guardians will have to give him the chance to hope to progress in their journey.





Our five heroes will therefore have to be helpful in getting help and information. However, tough in business as he is, Cosmo will have to add water to his wine too if he is to count on the Guardians’ support.. If, initially, the current does not really pass with all the members of the group, let us bet that the exploits to come of our band of mercenaries will know how to convince Cosmo of their good faith.

As a reminder, Guardians of the Galaxy is expected on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and Switch (in Cloud version) on October 26th.

