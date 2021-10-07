Guillaume Canet makes a daring and very intimate confidence concerning his relationship with Marion Cotillard

In a fairly intimate interview with the magazine Marie Claire, the actor and director Guillaume Canet confided that he sometimes has severe insomnia. Fortunately, he would have a surefire (and very naughty) way to get to sleep …
Without filter. And this is not to displease us. Guillaume Canet has the ability to swim between two registers. Sometimes smooth and very framed when it comes to evoking the scenario of Him, his last falsely autobiographical film which hits theaters at the end of the month (October 27, Editor’s note). Sometimes cash and not stingy in small private confidences. The one who has shared Marion Cotillard’s life for years has indulged in the game of intimate questions for our colleagues from Marie Claire, in the famous section “13 questions after midnight”. And as many can imagine, the life of actor, director but also father of a family is trying. At home, it can also happen that the actor has great difficulty in assuming all his responsibilities, as he confides: “the children who wake up when you are having a party”.
After drugs, meditation
He continues, with honesty: “You try not to show them that you can’t take care of them at all… that’s trashy”. In addition, he sometimes does not always get to sleep. But faced with these routine insomnia, Guillaume Canet seems to have found the most effective solution. After looking for it for a long time … He explains: “At one point, I took Lexo, it didn’t work at all. I learned to calm down differently. Firecrackers, long and now meditation”, slips a Guillaume Canet who is definitely not afraid of the look that we can bring to his little habits.
No better than sex
He finally adds that he still found the ultimate remedy for a good night’s sleep: “But there is still nothing better than sex before falling asleep”. One would be tempted to rejoice that he had recourse to this technique rather than to drugs. Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard, who love to taunt each other through social networks, have already accustomed their many fans to spikes and funny revelations. All this, of course, between two declarations of love that are always very touching.