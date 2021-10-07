Guillaume Canet: “Sex, firecrackers and Lexo”, the actor reveals his nocturnal fuels

Actor, director, dad … Guillaume Canet has a very busy schedule. And despite his multiple responsibilities, the filmmaker remains a man of the night. But what’s his secret to holding on? That’s what the magazine wanted to know Marie Claire, who asked him his famous “13 question after midnight“, in a forest, under moonlight. The occasion, in particular, to discuss its nocturnal fuels.”Gender, he explained point blank. At one point, I took Lexo, it didn’t work out for me at all. I learned to calm down differently. Firecrackers, long and now meditation. But there is still nothing better than sex before falling asleep.“

It is Marion Cotillard, his companion, who will be delighted to read these few confessions! Fortunately, the weather is changing and soothes the most excited among us. At 48 years old, Guillaume Canet has swapped soft drugs for other methods and keeps in mind some bad memories, linked to his second states. The most complicated to manage at night? “The children who wake up when you’re party, he admits in the columns of the publication. You try not to show them that you are not able to take care of them at all … that’s trash. “





Used for a long time to consume alcohol or drugs, Guillaume Canet discovered the pleasure of sleeping without eating too much, then that of “dream without firecracker“. Dad of two children, Marcel, 10 years old and Louise, 4 years old, born from his relationship with Marion Cotillard, the actor prefers to focus on the simple things in life, and his work, always. his new film, titled Him, on October 27th. The feature film, intimate but not autobiographical, tells the story of a composer in need of inspiration who leaves his wife and children to find refuge on the edge of a cliff in Brittany. A place in the great outdoors that lends itself, more than ever, to the joys of meditation …

Find the interview with Guillaume Canet in the magazine Marie Claire, n ° 830, of the month of November 2021.