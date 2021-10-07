Has the State collected two billion euros in additional taxes with the soaring energy prices?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – This is what Xavier Bertrand affirms, who estimates that the State has “returned” only 580 million with the “energy check”. The presidential candidate claims to return this money to the French. Is he right ?

THE QUESTION – In the midst of the presidential pre-campaign, this is one of the main concerns to which declared or putative candidates must respond. How to curb inflation, particularly that of energy prices? Xavier Bertrand did not escape this question Monday morning on the set of Franceinfo.

Read alsoIs the electricity bill increasing less in France than elsewhere in Europe?

Since the beginning of the year, “Two billion euros went into the state coffers with taxes (on energy) and the State generously gives back 580 million euros ”, declared the presidential candidate in reference to the energy check of 100 euros which will be paid to 5.8 million households in December.

This Wednesday morning on RTL, the Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire described Xavier Bertrand’s figures as “Apothecary calculations that do not hold water“. The tenant of Bercy justified himself by recalling that, “When there is an increase in these taxes, there are also charges weighing on companies, these charges are deducted from corporation tax, so there is less tax revenue on the tax on companies, less revenue ”. So, are public finances really benefiting from additional income thanks to the surge in energy prices?

CHECKS. A multitude of taxes apply on the domestic consumption of electricity and gas of the French. The large majority