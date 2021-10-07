he finds for the first time the woman with “revolver eyes”

Marc Lavoine did not expect to see her again that evening. Freshly separated from Line Papin, the singer found his fans on stage at the Olympia, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, after long months of waiting. Inevitable, his ballad “She has revolving eyes” nailed the show in style with as a bonus, a nice surprise for the singer with piercing eyes: “Before starting to sing, accompanied by Alain Nanty his pianist, the ex of Line Papin clarified that this woman with magical pupils, and eyes that kill, was in the public “, reveal our colleagues from the Public media, in an article published this Wednesday, October 6.

Hidden among fans of the divorced performer, the one with a pale face and back hair wasted no time “shouting to signal her presence”. Touched by this reunion, the hypersensitive artist interpreted his famous song with emotion: “Looking for her with his eyes, Marc Lavoine finally stopped in the middle of a chorus,” It’s weird, “he confided to the microphone, adds Audience But who could it be?





To this day, only Marc Lavoine seems to know the identity of his muse: “It is not a question of any of his former wives, she may then be an unknown. Just a woman sitting at a bar in the four’s – twenty, a passerby under Marc Lavoine’s window when he was looking for inspiration… “, question our colleagues from the Public site. However, the young woman with the look that kills, is not the only inspiration of the artist on the contrary. (…)

