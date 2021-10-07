“He is at home”, the emotion of Stéphane Tapie after the tribute of the Vélodrome

Stéphane Tapie, the son of the former president of OM, shared his emotion at the microphone of BFMTV, after the farewell ceremony of the Marseille public to Bernard Tapie on Thursday at the Vélodrome stadium.

Another day full of emotion for the Tapie family. Four days after the death of Bernard Tapie, Sunday at the age of 78, it was the turn of OM supporters to say a last goodbye to the Boss. More than 5,000 fans came to the Stade Vélodrome to pay tribute to the former boss and applaud his coffin. A ceremony that moved Stéphane Tapie, warmly acclaimed by the supporters.

“Summarize it in one word? The Boss, reacted Bernard Tapie’s son at the microphone of BFMTV. Afterwards, I said that I was bringing him home … He is at home. The supporters were there, Longoria ( the president of OM) welcomed us with open arms. The players too. He would be proud. And he is proud. He is there, he is on the pitch. From time to time there will be magic tackles coming out of the lawn. He’s at home. It was a communion between them and their boss, as they say. “





>> Relive the tribute of the Vélodrome and OM supporters to Bernard Tapie

And Stéphane Tapie to continue on the subject of his dad: “He is part of the family of the people of Marseille, of this city, of this region.” Asked about the project to rename the Vélodrome stadium or a stand named after the ex-president of Olympique de Marseille, Stéphane Tapie kicked in touch: “It is not for me to judge. supporters want. I will always be the voice of the supporters. The Mayor has done an incredible job with us on this preparation. There is no political stripe. Nobody came as a politician. Everyone came in. as Marseille. That’s only what we wanted. So if he has to have the name of the stadium, he will have the name of the stadium, ditto for a stand or a folding seat. Regardless, he will always be there “, concludes Stéphane Tapie.