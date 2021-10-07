He scams the web and spins with $ 2.7 million

His name, Evil Ape (evil ape, in English), should have sounded like a warning. Yet many investors have been seduced and scammed by his non-fungible token (NFT) project named Evolved Apes. After deleting the project’s official Twitter account and website, the developer mysteriously vanished overnight, embezzling the funds invested in the amount of 798 ethers, a cyber currency, which is equivalent to more than 2, $ 7 million (over 2.3 million euros), reports Vice.





The Evolved Apes project went on public sale on the NFT OpenSea market on September 24 as a collection of 10,000 unique digital drawings depicting monkeys dressed as people. She had quickly raised millions from the sale of 4000 NFT. The project also included the development of an online fighting game in which to use the characters. Unfortunately for investors, who had seen warning signs of the scam, such as an unprofessional promotional campaign, things did not go as planned.

Instead of stopping there, investors decided to support a new project resulting from the fraud. Named Fight Back Apes, he plans to launch another series of NFTs. This time, it demands that several people be responsible for the digital wallet in order to avoid another fraud.

(The essential / man)