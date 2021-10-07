Here are 10 aphrodisiac foods that stimulate desire

It’s hard to say that one food has the power to make us spend a scorching night. However, some of them gently stimulate our libido and act on our body to make us want to frolic. It’s not magic, it’s science!

Aphrodisiac foods? Here are their virtues for libido

Good for energy with its 20% protein, and stimulating the immune system, almonds, like all dried fruits, should be consumed regularly to maintain the taste of galipettes. For example, in the form of almond milk, diluting two tablespoons of almond puree in half a liter of warm water. You can flavor with a hint of cocoa powder to enhance the effect.

Spices are the most tried triggers for our senses. Ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg all have vasodilator properties, causing blood to rush into the pelvis. And their heady scent enhances the dishes as much as the desire. “Cinnamon excites both the central nervous system and the libido”, comments Natacha Duhaut, author of “The Organic Cuisine of Love” (Anagram Editions). Ginger has a scorching reputation. To exploit its heating properties, it must be used dried.





With its euphoric and vasodilating theobromine, its stimulating caffeine, its tryptophan which boosts the production of serotonin generating well-being, as well as many other components promoting our good mood, its reputation is well established. “According to an Italian researcher, Andrea Salonia, women who bite into it every day have more sexual desire than others,” says Natacha Duhaut, who recommends dark chocolate with a minimum of 70% cocoa.