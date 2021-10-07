More

    here are the new 4G and 5G mobile plans, simpler but quite disconcerting

    Orange has just updated its new price list on its 4G and 5G mobile plans. It’s relatively simpler, but it’s also quite confusing.

    We expected a change, Orange has just formalized its new price list. As expected, the minimum 12-month commitment disappears to make room for 7 mobile plans.

    New, simpler offers, but with some inconsistencies

    However, contrary to popular belief, Orange continues to offer promotional offers on its packages. This complicates the reading, since new offers benefit from a monthly reduction for 12 months.

    Data quantity Networks Price for 12 months Price after 12 months
    100 MB 4G € 2.99 / month € 7.99 / month
    20 GB 4G € 13.99 / month € 18.99 / month
    10 GB 4G € 21.99 / month € 26.99 / month
    70 GB 4G € 14.99 / month € 29.99 / month
    120 GB 4G and 5G € 20.99 / month € 32.99 / month
    130 GB 4G and 5G € 29.99 / month € 44.99 / month
    200 GB 4G and 5G € 49.99 / month € 64.99 / month

    This implies some inconsistencies, such as the 120 GB and 130 GB plans; both are 5G compatible and offer similar options. Over 24 months, the difference is 252 euros for only 10 small additional GB per month. The same goes for the 10 and 70 GB packages, only 4G: the 70 GB package saves you 48 euros over 24 months compared to the 10 GB package.

    Data quantity Networks Cost over 12 months Cost over 24 months
    100 MB 4G € 35.88 € 131.76
    20 GB 4G € 167.88 € 395.76
    10 GB 4G € 263.88 € 587.76
    70 GB 4G € 179.88 € 539.76
    120 GB 4G and 5G € 251.88 € 647.76
    130 GB 4G and 5G € 359.88 € 899.76
    200 GB 4G and 5G € 599.88 € 1,379.76

    The good news for current subscribers is that most offers have more data. Those who had subscribed to the 70 GB 5G plan, for example, upgrade to 130 GB for the same price and without re-engagement.

    Note that the unlimited plan has indeed disappeared. The largest plan offers 200 GB of data with a few options, including the loan of a smartphone. It also includes international calls, including Europe, the United States and Canada.

    With this new range of mobile plans, @Orange_France chooses data generosity and flexibility with no commitment. We also focus on supporting our customers with mobile lending. #offer pic.twitter.com/pNeII2xiBm

    – L Orsini-Sharps (@laetitia_orsini) October 7, 2021

    If you commit 24 months, Orange still offers the possibility of benefiting from a smartphone with a subsidy. Finally, if you are wondering about the consistency of this offer with Sosh packages, the difference comes from access to Orange TV, cinema tickets with Cinéday, 5G on large packages as well as hospitality. in Orange stores in the event of a problem.

