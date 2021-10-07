Here is the 2021 ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

A new ranking of the most powerful passports in the world has just been unveiled by the English consulting company Henley & Partners for the year 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly influenced the list, with tourist changes and the multiplication of health restrictions.

At the top of this ranking are two Asian countries: Japan and Singapore, reports CNN relayed by Capital. The passports of these countries allow travel to 192 foreign territories. Next come the German, South Korean, Austrian and Danish passports.





The United Kingdom and the United States demoted

France is in 5th place, tied with Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden. These passports allow entry into 187 countries. The ranking is thus mainly occupied by European countries. In sixth place is New Zealand, followed by the United Kingdom and the United States.

The two English-speaking countries occupy “only” 7th place because of Brexit for one and the coronavirus for both. According to Henley & Partners, “growing inequalities” have been noted and certain policies “Restrictive” measures put in place to stem the pandemic have been maintained to limit the flow of people, causing the demotion of the passports of these countries.

Regarding the end of the ranking, the last place is occupied by Afghanistan, which only allows you to go to 26 countries. The state has just passed into the hands of the Taliban, and leaving the country is almost impossible now. Directly above are Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen and South Korea.