Hero with the Blues in 2018, placarded at Barça in 2021 … What happens to Samuel Umtiti?

The defender of the world champions, scorer against the Belgians in 2018, is only a shadow of himself three years later.

Samuel Umtiti will inevitably oscillate between bitterness and nostalgia Thursday evening in front of his television. Historic scorer against Belgium (1-0) in the semi-final of the World Cup on July 10, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, the 27-year-old defender (31 caps, 4 goals) is no longer part of the Blues’ adventure for quite a while now. Between poor form, repeated injuries and an obstructed career at FC Barcelona, ​​the man who “broke the process” to the delight of a whole country is going through a very delicate period and above all does not see the end. Sign of a certain downgrade in the hierarchy of the France team, his last selection with the world champions – of which he was one of the great men in Russia – dates back to June 8, 2019 with a defeat in Turkey (2- 0).

Today, the former Lyonnais is overtaken by Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez – holder this Thursday evening at the post of left axial – but also Clément Lenglet, to name a few. “We do not forget that but the selection is moving forward” breathed “DD” about him in August 2019. Today, no more questions are asked about his presence or not in the Blues. But for Samuel Umtiti, the evil runs much deeper than that. Before thinking of returning one day to the France team, a group in which he keeps strong links with many former partners, the left-hander knows he has to get out of the Catalan slump.

Zero minutes played with FC Barcelona this season

Today, in the rotation made by Ronald Koeman, he is the replacement of the substitute despite better physical form and problems that seem to leave him alone. The figures are relentless, with zero minutes to his credit since the start of the season, impossible to ambition anything. His horizon at Camp Nou is blocked. Reduced to nothing. Worse yet, for three seasons and the summer of the world title, he has only participated in 15, 16 and 14 La Liga games with his club. Familiar and not only the fault of the Batavian technician, whose days seem numbered after joining Barcelona on August 19, 2020.

As it stands, before thinking of a return to the France team, Samuel Umtiti must already leave Catalonia in view of the ambient climate. According to the Spanish press, Barça, eager to find a little air with bloodless finances and calamitous management of its payroll, would welcome the departure of a man often injured in recent seasons and whose emoluments remain substantial (9 million euros per year). Announced in Lyon and England during the last transfer window, the defender trained in the Rhône has not moved. Very discreet about his situation, he simply unveiled a mysterious message on social networks this week: “ The more you respect people, the more they disrespect you. No one knows, but everyone allows themselves to speak. “ Of which act. One truth remains, the life of the Blues continues without him, his competitors are now far ahead and Samuel Umtiti is no longer even a subject in the France team. At almost 28 years old, time is running out and the main interested party would do well to change gear.