    his adaptation, the MNM … after Mbappé, Messi will also emerge from the silence!

    Arrived at PSG in the heart of August, Lionel Messi took a little time to adapt to his new team. Yet it seems that the former glory of Barça does not regret having left Catalonia for the first time in his career.

    Not very talkative when he wore the blaugranas tunic, the six-fold Ballon d’Or has already granted a first interview to France Football. Interview to be published on Friday but the title of which we already know, very evocative of his state of mind at the time: “I was not mistaken”.

    According to journalist Florian Torchut, author of the interview, Lionel Messi spoke of his “hellish summer”, his “departure from Barça” but also his “first steps at PSG” and the brand new “MNM” that all the Europe already fears …

    Messi will deliver his first impressions

    At the club for almost two months, Lionel Messi will take stock of PSG in France Football. An expected outing where he will deliver his first impressions of a Parisian player and return to the most agitated summer of his career …

