his companion Sabrina Ouazani seriously injured on the set of a clip of Amel Bent

It is a shock revelation that Amel Bent made on the airwaves of NRJ this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Invited with the actress Sabrina Ouazani to talk about her participation in season 2 of “Validé” (Canal +), the singer told a striking anecdote about her friend. The story goes back to 2009, when Amel Bent and Rohff shot the “Hysteric Love” music video. Sabrina Ouazani is there and plays the role of a woman in conflict with her companion. Unfortunately, the filming of the clip turned sour. Especially for Sabrina Ouazani.

“We are in the middle of filming Hysteric Love. Sabrina and the actor in front of her are fighting a little bit but hey, it’s acting. Except that at one point, the actor slams the door and when the door closes on the other side, Sabrina has no more teeth. He broke a tooth in the middle of filming, “says Amel Bent.

“She really suffered”





Astonished by the professionalism of Sabrina Ouazani, the former coach of “The Voice” continues: “She could have left, but instead of returning, she said: ‘No, I will shoot this clip to the end.’ And that is great class! She really suffered, she ended up with her mouth closed, one less snag, but she finished filming. pieces without a bad pun “.

A story that Franck Gastambide’s companion has not forgotten at all. As she always confides at the microphone of NRJ, the tooth of Sabrina Ouazani “fell out several times”. Especially in front of an audience of photographers during the Alpe d’Huez festival. “I was presenting ‘Pattaya’ with the whole team and they carried Anouar Toubali. They wanted to throw him on me and I tried to hold him back. , remembered Sabrina Ouazani, causing hilarity in the studio of NRJ.

