his daring confidence about his nights with Marion Cotillard

Guillaume Canet is in the starting blocks. On October 27, his film Him, which he wrote, and in which he plays the leading role, is released at the cinema. For this film, he was inspired by the poem La maison d’hôtes de Rûmî, which his partner Marion Cotillard had advised him. First fan of her sweetheart, the 46-year-old actress also had the premiere for Him. “It was she who read the first pages of Him, before it was a screenplay,” says Guillaume Canet in the magazine Marie Claire in October. The actor also indulged in some much more intimate confidences …

Since childhood, Guillaume Canet has had sleep problems. His too busy mind often prevented him from joining Morpheus quickly and peacefully. So he tried different tricks, including drugs and meditation. Then when he met Marion Cotillard, he found THE thing to calm down: sex. “There is still nothing better than sex before falling asleep,” he slips in response to a question about his “after midnight fuels.”





Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard have never been in hiding since they got together. But neither are they the type to talk a lot about their private life in public or to make big declarations of love through the media. So when that happens, their fans are always touched. They were undoubtedly not insensitive to this sentence of Guillaume Canet about his companion: “It is the tail of the Little Dipper, my star (…)

