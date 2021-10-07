his first official visit after months of absence

Princess Charlene of Monaco met King Misuzulu in South Africa this Tuesday, October 5.

This first discharge since her hospitalization last March, due to an infection in the ENT area, marks the beginning of the princess’s return to public life. Charlene of Monaco, who had undergone a new operation in August, requiring in particular four hours of general anesthesia, seems to be back on her feet. This Tuesday, October 5, she appeared alongside King Misuzulu, head of the Zulu community in South Africa. A symbolic exit, which shows the will of the princess to resume her official duties. The snapshot published on the Instagram account of “The African Royal Families”, a media specializing in the news of the kings and queens of Africa, reveals Charlene of Monaco posing standing with the monarch. Dressed in loose clothing for the occasion, Prince Albert’s wife wears a long beige dress topped with a large black and brown poncho. For his part, the African king wears plaid pants and a long black coat. Smiling, he seems happy to see the Monaco princess again. A few months ago, she had supported him by going to the funeral of her father Goodwill Zwelithini, who died at the age of 72.





A return to the Rock already planned?

