Household financial assets around the world reached 200 trillion euros in 2020

Posted on Oct 7, 2021, 1:27 PM

We knew that the Covid crisis and the containment measures had led to an increase in “forced savings”, not only in France. But the figure is no less spectacular. According to Allianz’s annual report on household wealth around the world, global gross financial assets increased by 9.7% in 2020, reaching for the first time the symbolic mark of 200 trillion euros.

This record contrasts with the impact of the health crisis on human lives and the global economy, which last year experienced its deepest recession since World War II. Global GDP indeed contracted by 3.3% in 2020, against a decline of 0.1% in 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, recalls the German insurance giant in its “Global Wealth Report” .

An effect of the exceptional aid measures deployed by States (partial unemployment, loans guaranteed by the State, etc.) and central banks (asset purchases, low interest rates, etc.) throughout the world. Thanks to these shock absorbers, which will have to be removed sooner or later, household assets grew at the same rate as the previous year. In 2019 and 2020, they even increased in total by 35,000 billion euros. As if the crisis hadn’t happened.

“The key figures are very impressive,” said Ludovic Subran, chief economist of the Allianz group. But we should analyze these phenomena in more depth. Most households have not really saved in the productive sense of the term but have simply put their money aside, ”according to the expert, for whom they should invest in their retirement and the economy.





France, 15th richest country

This development is also observed in France, where the gross financial wealth of households increased by 5.7% in 2020. In stock, bank deposits were the main driver of this increase, with an increase of 9.8%. In flow, deposits have jumped by 83%. In fact, 60% of the newly created savings landed in cash form in bank accounts, Allianz points out.

With net financial assets (i.e. after deduction of debts) per capita of 66,560 euros, France thus remains in 15th place in the ranking of the 20 richest countries, ahead of Italy and Germany. . However, like other European countries, “France has fallen in the rankings since 2000 in favor of Scandinavian and Asian countries while the United States and Switzerland still reign supreme”, underlines Allianz.

This photograph hides inequalities. Admittedly, the decline in the weight of the middle classes in national wealth was interrupted in 2020 in France. But according to another study by the insurer, more than a third of respondents with low net income (less than 2,000 euros) say they have suffered economically from Covid-19. For higher incomes (between 4,000 and 5,000 euros), this proportion drops to 15%.

For 2021, the insurance group expects more dynamic development, in particular thanks to a buoyant stock market. The financial assets of French households have already grown in the first half of 2021, faster than all of last year.