    How the Tesla Cybertruck got cheaper than the Model 3

    By playing the yoyo with its price list, Tesla is making the Cybertruck its most affordable vehicle in the land of pickups.

    Tesla is accustomed to the fact: the prices of its electric cars are constantly changing. The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 recently paid the price in the United States with an upward selling price. Which mechanically makes the Tesla Cybertruck the most affordable vehicle. A shame!

    According to the user Sawyer Merritt on Twitter, Tesla has therefore recently increased the prices of its two flagship models, the Model 3 and Model Y. Both have experienced a price increase of around $ 1,000, or even $ 2,000 for the Model 3 Standard Autonomy .

    The Cybertruck starting at $ 39,900, for now

    While the supposedly entry-level sedan now opens its catalog starting at $ 41,990, the Tesla Cyberturck becomes Tesla’s most affordable vehicle. Not yet being sold definitively, the electric pick-up is sheltered from price variations and its Single Motor version is still displayed at a price of $ 39,900.

    Of course, no conclusion is to be drawn and the price of the Cybertruck could probably change, as stipulated in the general conditions when booking a copy. The fact remains that Tesla’s business practices sometimes give rise to improbable inconsistencies.


